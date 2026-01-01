Sysdig Cloud Detection & Response (CDR) Logo

Sysdig Cloud Detection & Response (CDR)

Real-time cloud threat detection, investigation, and response platform

Cloud Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Sysdig Cloud Detection & Response (CDR) Description

Sysdig Cloud Detection & Response (CDR) is a cloud security platform that provides real-time threat detection, investigation, and response capabilities for hybrid and multi-cloud environments. The platform is built on the Falco engine and offers detection across Linux and Windows servers, containers, Kubernetes, cloud logs and trails, and serverless functions. The platform provides customizable detection rules for identifying known and unknown threats across cloud estates. It includes automated context generation for security events and provides visibility into complete attack kill chains with coverage for cloud services, identities, and workloads. Sysdig CDR correlates identity activity patterns with workload exploits to detect compromised identities, privilege escalation attempts, and account compromise. The platform supports automated threat response options for cloud and container environments. The solution aims to reduce incident analysis time by providing cloud-native context for security events. It offers investigation capabilities that include automated event context and visibility across cloud infrastructure components. The platform is designed for security teams operating in hybrid and multi-cloud environments who need real-time detection and response capabilities.

Sysdig Cloud Detection & Response (CDR) FAQ

Common questions about Sysdig Cloud Detection & Response (CDR) including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Sysdig Cloud Detection & Response (CDR) is Real-time cloud threat detection, investigation, and response platform developed by Sysdig. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with Cloud Native, Cloud Security, Container Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →