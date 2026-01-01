Arctic Wolf Cloud Detection and Response Description

Arctic Wolf Cloud Detection and Response is a managed security service that provides detection and response capabilities for cloud environments. The service is delivered through Arctic Wolf's Aurora Platform, which collects, enriches, and analyzes security data at scale. The solution operates as part of Arctic Wolf's broader security operations platform and is supported by a 24x7 security operations center (SOC) team. It follows Arctic Wolf's Concierge Delivery Model, which provides tailored security expertise and guided risk mitigation through dedicated security teams. The service integrates with Arctic Wolf's Alpha AI technology to leverage artificial intelligence for threat detection and analysis. It is designed to help organizations quickly detect, respond to, and recover from threats in cloud environments. Arctic Wolf Cloud Detection and Response is part of a suite of security solutions that includes managed detection and response, endpoint security, incident response, and managed risk services. The platform supports ecosystem integrations with various technology partners and security tools. The service includes access to Arctic Wolf's incident response capabilities and is backed by the company's Security Operations Warranty, which provides financial assistance for cybersecurity incidents. Organizations can assess their security posture through Arctic Wolf's Cyber Resilience Assessment tool.