Cybrhawk Cloud Detection & Response Description

Cybrhawk Cloud Detection & Response (CDR) is a cloud security platform that provides real-time visibility, threat detection, and automated response capabilities across multi-cloud and SaaS environments. The platform monitors AWS, Azure, GCP, and SaaS applications including Office 365 and Google Workspace. The solution operates through agentless onboarding via cloud APIs with optional lightweight sensors where needed. It correlates audit logs, identity activity, network flows, and configuration posture to identify security threats and misconfigurations. CDR detects misconfigurations and configuration drift, providing auto-ticketing and remediation guidance. The platform monitors suspicious IAM patterns, key misuse, and privilege escalation attempts. It offers visibility into SaaS security across Office 365, Google Workspace, and other productivity and IT applications. The platform includes guardrail response capabilities that can quarantine workloads, revoke tokens, rotate keys, and block risky policies. Coverage extends across IaaS, PaaS, containers, serverless, and SaaS applications. CDR provides attack-mapped analytics with risk scoring and business context. The platform supports one-click response actions including revoke, rotate, quarantine, and block operations for rapid incident response.