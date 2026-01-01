Reco AI Agents SaaS Security
Reco AI Agents SaaS Security
Reco AI Agents SaaS Security Description
Reco AI Agents SaaS Security is a platform that uses AI agents to analyze and secure SaaS environments. The product employs a Knowledge Graph that connects user behaviors, SaaS activities, and risk signals to provide contextual threat intelligence. The platform includes multiple specialized AI agents that operate autonomously. The Alerts Agent processes security alerts with contextual timelines and prioritization to reduce noise. The Identities Agent performs continuous identity risk assessment across SaaS infrastructure, identifying excessive permissions, unauthorized access, and former employees with active credentials. Additional specialized agents include Shadow Application Detection for discovering unauthorized SaaS tools, Anomalous Access Pattern Detection for identifying suspicious user behaviors, Security Posture Analysis for evaluating configurations, Third-Party Application Risk Assessment for evaluating connected applications, Policy Implementation for automating security policy deployment, and Compliance Verification for mapping controls to regulatory frameworks. The system delivers alerts through multiple channels including the Reco platform, SIEM, SOAR, email, and Slack. The platform uses adaptive learning to evolve with dynamic SaaS environments rather than relying on static rules. It provides detailed risk assessments with remediation steps and facilitates cross-team collaboration through shareable summaries.
Reco AI Agents SaaS Security FAQ
Reco AI Agents SaaS Security is AI-powered SaaS security platform for threat detection and alert management developed by Reco. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Anomaly Detection, Automation.
