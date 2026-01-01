Plerion Cloud Detection and Response Description

Plerion Cloud Detection and Response (CDR) is a cloud security solution that monitors cloud environments for security breaches and suspicious activities in real-time. The platform aggregates events from multiple AWS security services and applies detection rules to identify security incidents. The solution provides continuous monitoring of cloud logs and events, processing large volumes of data from disparate sources. It includes an event viewer that allows security teams to investigate triggered detection rules and examine detailed event information without leaving the platform. The platform offers historical views of principal behavior and asset-related events to support incident investigation and timeline analysis. Detection capabilities focus on identifying anomalous activities and potential security breaches as they occur. Plerion CDR is part of a broader cloud-native application protection platform that includes capabilities for risk management, attack path analysis, Kubernetes security, asset inventory, misconfiguration detection, vulnerability management, permissions management, data security, code security, compliance monitoring, and software composition analysis. The solution is designed for organizations running workloads in AWS cloud environments that require real-time visibility into security events and the ability to respond quickly to potential breaches.