Spin.AI Microsoft 365 Ransomware Protection Description

Spin.AI Microsoft 365 Ransomware Protection (SpinRDR) provides automated ransomware detection and recovery for Exchange Online, OneDrive, and SharePoint. The solution monitors Microsoft 365 environments continuously for ransomware threats using AI-powered behavioral detection algorithms. When a ransomware attack is detected, the system automatically blocks the malicious application by revoking API access to stop the attack spread. Damaged files are isolated to prevent further encryption. The solution provides a 2-hour incident response SLA, reducing typical recovery time from 21 days to 2 hours. SpinRDR performs automated granular recovery of affected files from the last successfully backed up version, maintaining folder hierarchy, sensitive data protection, and sharing permissions. Backups are stored in immutable storage across multiple locations including AWS, GCP, Azure, or bring-your-own-storage options. The platform sends real-time alerts to domain administrators via email, Slack, or Teams when ransomware is detected. The solution operates with 100% automation and requires no human intervention during the detection and recovery process. SpinRDR is part of the SpinOne platform, which also includes capabilities for misconfiguration management, shadow IT prevention, third-party risk mitigation, compliance enforcement, data leak prevention, and insider risk management.