Operant Cloud Application Detection and Response Description

Operant Cloud Application Detection and Response (CADR) is a runtime security platform designed for cloud-native applications and Kubernetes environments. The platform provides Layer 7+ visibility and monitoring across application stacks without requiring instrumentation or integrations. The solution offers automatic API catalog generation with real-time vulnerability insights for internal, legacy, and third-party APIs. It includes runtime risk scoring to identify and prioritize security issues based on live data rather than static scanning. The platform features a live security graph interface that visualizes API blueprints across development, staging, and production environments. Operant provides inline threat blocking capabilities with Kubernetes-native controls for protocol-specific authentication, authorization, traffic rate limiting, and API-to-API microsegmentation. The platform deploys via a single-step Helm installation and operates within five minutes of deployment. The solution consolidates multiple security functions including API security, Kubernetes security, application security observability, and application detection and response into a unified platform. It monitors and protects applications from infrastructure to Layer 7+ without manual configuration or ongoing maintenance requirements. Operant automatically enforces security policies across application layers and scales with cloud-native infrastructure growth. The platform is recognized in Gartner's Market Guide for API Threat Protection.