Operant Cloud Application Detection and Response Description
Operant Cloud Application Detection and Response (CADR) is a runtime security platform designed for cloud-native applications and Kubernetes environments. The platform provides Layer 7+ visibility and monitoring across application stacks without requiring instrumentation or integrations. The solution offers automatic API catalog generation with real-time vulnerability insights for internal, legacy, and third-party APIs. It includes runtime risk scoring to identify and prioritize security issues based on live data rather than static scanning. The platform features a live security graph interface that visualizes API blueprints across development, staging, and production environments. Operant provides inline threat blocking capabilities with Kubernetes-native controls for protocol-specific authentication, authorization, traffic rate limiting, and API-to-API microsegmentation. The platform deploys via a single-step Helm installation and operates within five minutes of deployment. The solution consolidates multiple security functions including API security, Kubernetes security, application security observability, and application detection and response into a unified platform. It monitors and protects applications from infrastructure to Layer 7+ without manual configuration or ongoing maintenance requirements. Operant automatically enforces security policies across application layers and scales with cloud-native infrastructure growth. The platform is recognized in Gartner's Market Guide for API Threat Protection.
Operant Cloud Application Detection and Response FAQ
Common questions about Operant Cloud Application Detection and Response including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Operant Cloud Application Detection and Response is Runtime CADR platform for API security, K8s protection, and L7+ visibility developed by Operant AI. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with API Security, Application Security, Cloud Native.
