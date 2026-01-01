Raven Runtime ADR
Runtime detection & response for cloud workloads and application libraries
Raven Runtime ADR
Runtime detection & response for cloud workloads and application libraries
Raven Runtime ADR Description
Raven Runtime ADR is a cloud application detection and response solution that monitors libraries and their runtime behavior in cloud environments. The product focuses on detecting exploit attempts, supply chain attacks, and anomalies at the application level without requiring CVE signatures. The solution provides continuous monitoring of all libraries and their runtime behavior, identifying deviations from expected patterns. It operates at the application level rather than traditional OS-level monitoring, offering visibility into code and applications running on cloud infrastructure. The product addresses CVE-less vulnerabilities including malicious packages, AI package hallucinations, undisclosed CVEs, library misconfigurations, and zero-day exploits. It uses behavioral analysis to detect threats early in the attack chain before they breach cloud infrastructure. Raven Runtime ADR provides library-call-stack analysis for incident investigation and response. The solution supports multiple programming languages including Python, Ruby, C++, C, JavaScript, Go, Scala, Java, and PHP. The platform is designed for organizations operating cloud-based applications and aims to detect previously unknown attacks through behavioral analysis rather than signature-based detection methods.
Raven Runtime ADR FAQ
Common questions about Raven Runtime ADR including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Raven Runtime ADR is Runtime detection & response for cloud workloads and application libraries developed by Raven. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with Anomaly Detection, Application Security, Behavioral Analysis.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership