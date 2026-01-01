Raven Runtime ADR Logo

Raven Runtime ADR

Runtime detection & response for cloud workloads and application libraries

Cloud Security
Raven Runtime ADR Description

Raven Runtime ADR is a cloud application detection and response solution that monitors libraries and their runtime behavior in cloud environments. The product focuses on detecting exploit attempts, supply chain attacks, and anomalies at the application level without requiring CVE signatures. The solution provides continuous monitoring of all libraries and their runtime behavior, identifying deviations from expected patterns. It operates at the application level rather than traditional OS-level monitoring, offering visibility into code and applications running on cloud infrastructure. The product addresses CVE-less vulnerabilities including malicious packages, AI package hallucinations, undisclosed CVEs, library misconfigurations, and zero-day exploits. It uses behavioral analysis to detect threats early in the attack chain before they breach cloud infrastructure. Raven Runtime ADR provides library-call-stack analysis for incident investigation and response. The solution supports multiple programming languages including Python, Ruby, C++, C, JavaScript, Go, Scala, Java, and PHP. The platform is designed for organizations operating cloud-based applications and aims to detect previously unknown attacks through behavioral analysis rather than signature-based detection methods.

