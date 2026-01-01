Darktrace CLOUD Description

Darktrace CLOUD is a cloud security platform that uses Self-Learning AI to monitor and protect multi-cloud environments. The platform provides real-time visibility into cloud assets, containers, APIs, and user activity across hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructures including AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud. The solution monitors network traffic within containerized environments such as Kubernetes and analyzes activity against learned baselines to detect anomalous behavior. It correlates cloud activity with identity and network context to identify threats. Cyber AI Analyst automatically triages security alerts and provides investigation support. The platform includes Forensic Acquisition & Investigation capabilities that automate evidence collection from cloud services via APIs, capturing disks, memory, and logs without manual configuration. Autonomous Response capabilities enable automated threat neutralization at machine speed with platform-native actions. The system provides dynamic, real-time architecture visualization that updates as infrastructure changes. The platform addresses cloud security posture management by monitoring user permissions, entitlements, identities, roles, and access rights. It identifies misconfigurations and provides risk prioritization based on business context. Compliance monitoring features offer risk baselines and rankings for vulnerability assessment. Darktrace CLOUD supports cloud migration by providing unified visibility across on-premises and cloud environments for SecOps and DevOps teams.