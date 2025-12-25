Orca Cloud Detection and Response Description

Orca Cloud Detection and Response (CDR) is a cloud security solution that monitors cloud provider logs and threat intelligence feeds to detect, investigate, and respond to active threats in cloud environments. The platform uses agentless SideScanning technology to collect workload intelligence and cloud configuration metadata without requiring agents on assets. The solution provides 24x7 monitoring that combines cloud events and threat intelligence with insights into existing risks found in cloud workloads, configurations, and identities. It automatically prioritizes events that endanger critical assets and provides contextualized alerts to security operations center (SOC) and incident response (IR) teams. The platform includes signature and heuristic-based malware detection for workloads and offers an event-driven security dashboard with cloud-agnostic event parameters using universal terminology. Users can search and filter cloud logs from a unified location using event parameters, SQL queries, or pre-built investigations. Orca CDR supports automated workflows for remediation and includes AI-powered remediation features that generate remediation instructions for alerts. The platform integrates with SOAR, ticketing systems, and SIEM solutions. It can ingest alerts from AWS GuardDuty, Azure Defender for Cloud, and GCP Security Command Center. The solution includes Orca Sensor, an optional runtime component that provides real-time visibility, detection, investigation, and prevention capabilities for critical workloads, including detection of fileless attacks and memory-based threats.