Reco SaaS App Factory™ Description

Reco SaaS App Factory is a platform designed to accelerate the integration and security management of SaaS applications within enterprise environments. The product addresses the challenge of securing large SaaS ecosystems where organizations typically use over 500 applications, with 90% remaining unmanaged by traditional security tools. The platform enables integration of new SaaS applications in 3-5 days, which is positioned as 10x faster than traditional approaches. It operates using read-only metadata connections without requiring agents or causing disruption to existing infrastructure. The system provides coverage for over 200 SaaS applications out of the box. The platform includes Dynamic Application Discovery to identify all applications in use, including Shadow SaaS, SaaS-to-SaaS connections, AI Agents, and Shadow AI tools. It maps identities and access privileges across integrated applications, monitors security posture and compliance configurations, and provides threat detection capabilities for data theft, account compromise, and configuration drift. Additional capabilities include data exposure risk identification across the SaaS ecosystem, AI governance features for tools like ChatGPT and copilots, and identity threat detection and response (ITDR) functionality. The platform maintains continuous monitoring to detect new applications and changes in real-time, supporting compliance requirements through automated tracking of the SaaS footprint. The system is SOC2 certified, ISO 27001 compliant, and GDPR compliant.