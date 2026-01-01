Reco SaaS App Factory™ Logo

Reco SaaS App Factory™

Rapid SaaS app integration platform for security visibility and management

Cloud Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Reco SaaS App Factory™ Description

Reco SaaS App Factory is a platform designed to accelerate the integration and security management of SaaS applications within enterprise environments. The product addresses the challenge of securing large SaaS ecosystems where organizations typically use over 500 applications, with 90% remaining unmanaged by traditional security tools. The platform enables integration of new SaaS applications in 3-5 days, which is positioned as 10x faster than traditional approaches. It operates using read-only metadata connections without requiring agents or causing disruption to existing infrastructure. The system provides coverage for over 200 SaaS applications out of the box. The platform includes Dynamic Application Discovery to identify all applications in use, including Shadow SaaS, SaaS-to-SaaS connections, AI Agents, and Shadow AI tools. It maps identities and access privileges across integrated applications, monitors security posture and compliance configurations, and provides threat detection capabilities for data theft, account compromise, and configuration drift. Additional capabilities include data exposure risk identification across the SaaS ecosystem, AI governance features for tools like ChatGPT and copilots, and identity threat detection and response (ITDR) functionality. The platform maintains continuous monitoring to detect new applications and changes in real-time, supporting compliance requirements through automated tracking of the SaaS footprint. The system is SOC2 certified, ISO 27001 compliant, and GDPR compliant.

Reco SaaS App Factory™ FAQ

Common questions about Reco SaaS App Factory™ including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Reco SaaS App Factory™ is Rapid SaaS app integration platform for security visibility and management developed by Reco. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with Access Management, Cloud Security, Compliance.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →