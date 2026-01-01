CybrHawk SIEM CDR
CybrHawk SIEM CDR Description
CybrHawk SIEM CDR is a Cloud Detection and Response platform that provides security monitoring and threat detection for multi-cloud and SaaS environments. The platform correlates cloud-native logs including AWS CloudTrail, Azure Activity Logs, and GCP Audit Logs with Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) findings and identity events. The solution monitors for cloud misconfigurations, drift detection, suspicious IAM patterns, key misuse, and privilege escalation attempts. It provides visibility into SaaS applications including Office 365, Google Workspace, and other productivity and IT applications. The platform includes automated response capabilities such as quarantining workloads, revoking tokens, and rotating credentials. It integrates CSPM findings with runtime activity to detect configuration changes and policy violations. CybrHawk SIEM CDR supports compliance monitoring and reporting for frameworks including PCI DSS, HIPAA, SOC 2, and GDPR. The platform provides audit trails and security event correlation across AWS, Azure, Google Cloud Platform, and SaaS environments. The solution is designed for security teams, audit teams, and security leaders who need to monitor cloud infrastructure security, detect threats, and respond to incidents across hybrid and multi-cloud deployments.
