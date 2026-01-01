Deep Instinct DSX for Cloud - Amazon S3 Logo

Deep Instinct DSX for Cloud - Amazon S3

Deep learning-based malware prevention for AWS S3 cloud storage buckets

Cloud Security
Commercial
Deep Instinct DSX for Cloud - Amazon S3 Description

Deep Instinct DSX for Cloud - Amazon S3 is a cloud data security solution that provides malware and ransomware prevention for AWS S3 storage environments. The product uses deep learning technology to detect and prevent zero-day threats and unknown malware targeting S3 buckets. The solution is AWS-certified with "Deployed on AWS" status and available through AWS Marketplace. It integrates natively with S3 infrastructure through event-driven architecture that scans files as they are uploaded to buckets. DSX for Cloud - Amazon S3 includes DIANNA, a GenAI companion that provides real-time explainability of unknown threats to assist security operations teams with threat investigation. The platform claims detection and prevention efficacy above 99% for zero-day and novel threats. The solution operates at enterprise scale with low latency scanning capabilities. It prevents malicious files from reaching S3 buckets while maintaining file integrity and securing access to stored assets. The architecture is designed to complement existing machine learning-based security tools. Deep Instinct positions this product as addressing gaps in traditional antivirus, EDR, and native AWS security tools when protecting cloud storage against AI-generated attacks and novel malware variants.

