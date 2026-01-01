Deep Instinct DSX for Cloud - Amazon S3
Deep learning-based malware prevention for AWS S3 cloud storage buckets
Deep Instinct DSX for Cloud - Amazon S3
Deep learning-based malware prevention for AWS S3 cloud storage buckets
Deep Instinct DSX for Cloud - Amazon S3 Description
Deep Instinct DSX for Cloud - Amazon S3 is a cloud data security solution that provides malware and ransomware prevention for AWS S3 storage environments. The product uses deep learning technology to detect and prevent zero-day threats and unknown malware targeting S3 buckets. The solution is AWS-certified with "Deployed on AWS" status and available through AWS Marketplace. It integrates natively with S3 infrastructure through event-driven architecture that scans files as they are uploaded to buckets. DSX for Cloud - Amazon S3 includes DIANNA, a GenAI companion that provides real-time explainability of unknown threats to assist security operations teams with threat investigation. The platform claims detection and prevention efficacy above 99% for zero-day and novel threats. The solution operates at enterprise scale with low latency scanning capabilities. It prevents malicious files from reaching S3 buckets while maintaining file integrity and securing access to stored assets. The architecture is designed to complement existing machine learning-based security tools. Deep Instinct positions this product as addressing gaps in traditional antivirus, EDR, and native AWS security tools when protecting cloud storage against AI-generated attacks and novel malware variants.
Deep Instinct DSX for Cloud - Amazon S3 FAQ
Common questions about Deep Instinct DSX for Cloud - Amazon S3 including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Deep Instinct DSX for Cloud - Amazon S3 is Deep learning-based malware prevention for AWS S3 cloud storage buckets developed by Deep Instinct. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, AWS, AWS Security.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership