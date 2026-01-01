Reco Application Discovery Description

Reco Application Discovery provides visibility into SaaS applications, shadow IT, and AI tools within enterprise environments. The product continuously monitors and detects new applications as they appear, tracking SaaS-to-SaaS integrations, OAuth apps, and third-party connections in real time. The platform identifies shadow SaaS applications that operate without approval, detects AI agents and copilots accessing data, and maps all connections between integrated systems. It tracks user access patterns and maintains an inventory of applications across the environment. Application Discovery operates as part of the Reco Dynamic SaaS Security Platform, which includes capabilities for identity access governance, posture management, threat detection, and data exposure management. The system provides continuous monitoring without requiring manual scans. The product connects to over 200 SaaS applications and surfaces hidden tools and integrations. It enables security teams to tag risky tools, assign owners, and maintain compliance records of the SaaS footprint. The platform supports detection of shadow AI tools including ChatGPT, Claude, and other AI agents. Reco Application Discovery addresses the visibility gap created by unmanaged SaaS applications in enterprise environments, where traditional security tools cannot track the full scope of cloud application usage and interconnections.