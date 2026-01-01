Vectra AI CDR for AWS Description

Vectra AI CDR for AWS is a cloud detection and response solution designed to identify and respond to attacks targeting AWS environments. The product uses Attack Signal Intelligence, an AI-based detection system, to identify threats in real time across AWS infrastructure. The solution monitors AWS Control Plane logs, Azure AD, and M365 to detect account misuse and tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) across AWS deployments. It provides coverage for over 90% of MITRE ATT&CK techniques and is referenced 11 times in the MITRE D3FEND framework. The platform integrates with AWS services including Amazon Security Lake and Amazon GuardDuty. It utilizes AWS VPC Traffic Mirroring to provide visibility into Nitro-based instances and monitors both IaaS and PaaS environments. Key capabilities include AI-driven detection, triage, and prioritization of threats, reducing alert noise by 80% or more. The solution offers investigation tools for analyzing AWS Control Plane logs, Azure AD, and M365 data. It includes account lockdown capabilities that allow granular control over AWS accounts without requiring complete account suspension. The product supports hybrid and multi-cloud architectures and can be extended with Vectra MDR services for 24x7x365 coverage. It provides ecosystem integrations for correlation, context, and automated response workflows.