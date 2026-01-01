HAProxy Enterprise Edition BYOL deployment for load balancing & WAF on AWS.

Key features: Bring Your Own License (BYOL) deployment on AWS, Layer 4 and Layer 7 load balancing, SSL/TLS termination and offloading, Web Application Firewall (WAF), Rate limiting and access control

Shares 6 capabilities with HAProxy One : TLS, DDOS, SSL, WAF +2 more