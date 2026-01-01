Top picks: HAProxy One, HAProxy Edge, Sucuri Website Firewall — plus 16 more compared.Application Security
Evaluating HAPEE AWS alternatives comes down to matching Application Security capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
HAPEE AWS is a commercial Web Application Firewall tool developed by HAProxy Technologies. Security professionals most commonly compare it with HAProxy One, HAProxy Edge, Sucuri Website Firewall, SafeLine WAF, and Sense Defence Advanced Firewall. All 19 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to HAPEE AWS, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Unified app delivery platform with load balancing, WAF, DDoS, and bot protection.
Shares 6 capabilities with HAPEE AWS: TLS, DDOS, SSL, WAF +2 more
Cloud-delivered ADN with load balancing, CDN caching, and multi-layer security.
Shares 5 capabilities with HAPEE AWS: Cloud Native, DDOS, WAF, Bot Protection +1 more
Cloud-based WAF protecting websites from attacks, DDoS, and exploits
Shares 3 capabilities with HAPEE AWS: DDOS, SSL, WAF
Open-source WAF using intelligent semantic analysis and machine learning-based detection
Shares 3 capabilities with HAPEE AWS: DDOS, WAF, Bot Protection
Cloud-based firewall with traffic inspection and automated threat response
Shares 3 capabilities with HAPEE AWS: WAF, Bot Protection, Traffic Filtering
Web application firewall protecting enterprise web apps and APIs
Cloud-based website security platform with WAF, malware removal, and CDN
Website malware removal service with WAF, monitoring, and cleanup support
Unified app delivery platform with load balancing, WAF, DDoS, and bot protection.
Cloud-delivered ADN with load balancing, CDN caching, and multi-layer security.
Cloud-based WAF protecting websites from attacks, DDoS, and exploits
Open-source WAF using intelligent semantic analysis and machine learning-based detection
Cloud-based firewall with traffic inspection and automated threat response
Web application firewall protecting enterprise web apps and APIs
Cloud-based website security platform with WAF, malware removal, and CDN
Website malware removal service with WAF, monitoring, and cleanup support
WAF with CDN for e-commerce protection and performance optimization
Web security platform with WAF, CDN, SSL, and vulnerability scanning
Advanced rate limiting solution for web apps and APIs with AI-driven controls
Managed ruleset service for cloud-native WAFs across AWS, Azure, and GCP
Managed cloud WAF for protecting APIs and web apps against threats
WAF protecting web apps and APIs using ML and contextual AI
AI-powered WAF rule automation for instant vulnerability protection
WordPress monitoring platform for uptime, security, and performance tracking
CSP monitoring & management platform for real-time violation tracking and policy building.
Application delivery controller for optimizing app performance and security
PCI DSS 4.0.1 compliance solution for website payment page security
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to HAPEE AWS.
The most popular alternatives to HAPEE AWS include HAProxy One, HAProxy Edge, Sucuri Website Firewall, SafeLine WAF, and Sense Defence Advanced Firewall. These Web Application Firewall tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 19 alternatives to HAPEE AWS listed on CybersecTools, all within the Web Application Firewall category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
HAPEE AWS is a commercial Web Application Firewall tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
HAPEE AWS is a Web Application Firewall tool within the broader Application Security category. It is used by security professionals for web application firewall capabilities and can be compared against 19 similar tools.