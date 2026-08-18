Unified app delivery platform with load balancing, WAF, DDoS, and bot protection.
Unified app delivery platform with load balancing, WAF, DDoS, and bot protection.
HAProxy One is a unified application delivery and security platform developed by HAProxy Technologies. It combines three components: HAProxy Enterprise (data plane), HAProxy Fusion Control Plane (control plane), and HAProxy Edge (edge network). HAProxy Enterprise provides the core data plane functionality, including high-performance load balancing, routing, and filtering for HTTP, TCP, UDP, and QUIC traffic. It also functions as an API and AI gateway, handles Kubernetes application routing, and performs SSL/TLS processing. HAProxy Fusion Control Plane handles full-lifecycle management, monitoring, and automation of multi-cluster, multi-cloud, and multi-team HAProxy Enterprise deployments. HAProxy Edge is a globally distributed edge network that provides application delivery network (ADN) capabilities and threat intelligence enhanced by machine learning. It powers security layers in both HAProxy Fusion and HAProxy Enterprise. Security capabilities include: - Web Application Firewall (WAF) - DDoS protection and rate limiting - Bot management - API protection - Access control - SSL/TLS processing - Multi-layered threat protection powered by machine learning-enhanced threat intelligence Performance benchmarks cited by the vendor: - 2 million requests per second per node with SSL/TLS - 3.8 million syslog messages per second over UDP - Sub-1ms latency with security enabled - 99.65% WAF balanced accuracy The platform is designed for deployment across multi-cloud, multi-cluster, and multi-team environments, and targets high-traffic enterprise applications, APIs, and AI services.
Common questions about HAProxy One including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
HAProxy One is Unified app delivery platform with load balancing, WAF, DDoS, and bot protection, developed by HAProxy Technologies. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with WAF, DDOS, Bot Protection.
HAProxy One offers the following core capabilities:
HAProxy One is deployed as a hybrid solution, suited to mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize application security. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
HAProxy One is built for security teams handling WAF, DDOS, Bot Protection, SSL. It supports workflows including high-performance load balancing for http, tcp, udp, and quic traffic, web application firewall (waf), ddos protection and rate limiting. Teams typically adopt HAProxy One when they need to application security capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/haproxy-one
HAProxy One is a commercial Application Security solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.haproxy.com/products/haproxy-one or contact HAProxy Technologies directly.
Popular alternatives to HAProxy One include:
Compare all HAProxy One alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/haproxy-one
HAProxy One is for security teams and organizations that need WAF, DDOS, Bot Protection, SSL, TLS. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Application Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/application-security
Head-to-head feature, pricing, and rating breakdowns.
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