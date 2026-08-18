HAProxy One Description

HAProxy One is a unified application delivery and security platform developed by HAProxy Technologies. It combines three components: HAProxy Enterprise (data plane), HAProxy Fusion Control Plane (control plane), and HAProxy Edge (edge network). HAProxy Enterprise provides the core data plane functionality, including high-performance load balancing, routing, and filtering for HTTP, TCP, UDP, and QUIC traffic. It also functions as an API and AI gateway, handles Kubernetes application routing, and performs SSL/TLS processing. HAProxy Fusion Control Plane handles full-lifecycle management, monitoring, and automation of multi-cluster, multi-cloud, and multi-team HAProxy Enterprise deployments. HAProxy Edge is a globally distributed edge network that provides application delivery network (ADN) capabilities and threat intelligence enhanced by machine learning. It powers security layers in both HAProxy Fusion and HAProxy Enterprise. Security capabilities include: - Web Application Firewall (WAF) - DDoS protection and rate limiting - Bot management - API protection - Access control - SSL/TLS processing - Multi-layered threat protection powered by machine learning-enhanced threat intelligence Performance benchmarks cited by the vendor: - 2 million requests per second per node with SSL/TLS - 3.8 million syslog messages per second over UDP - Sub-1ms latency with security enabled - 99.65% WAF balanced accuracy The platform is designed for deployment across multi-cloud, multi-cluster, and multi-team environments, and targets high-traffic enterprise applications, APIs, and AI services.