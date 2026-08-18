HAPEE AWS Description

HAProxy HAPEE AWS (HAProxy Enterprise Edition for AWS) is a Bring Your Own License (BYOL) offering of HAProxy's enterprise-grade load balancer and application delivery solution, available for deployment on Amazon Web Services. HAPEE (HAProxy Enterprise Edition) is the commercial distribution of HAProxy, a widely used open-source TCP/HTTP load balancer and proxy server. The AWS BYOL variant allows organizations that have an existing HAProxy Enterprise license to deploy and run the software within their own AWS environment, while also selecting their preferred support options. Key characteristics of the product: - Deployed on AWS infrastructure under a Bring Your Own License model - Combines load balancing, proxying, and application traffic management capabilities - Includes enterprise support options configured through HAProxy directly - Designed for organizations requiring high-availability and traffic routing for web applications and APIs As an enterprise load balancer and proxy, HAPEE typically provides: - Layer 4 (TCP) and Layer 7 (HTTP/HTTPS) load balancing - SSL/TLS termination and offloading - Web Application Firewall (WAF) capabilities in the enterprise edition - Rate limiting and access control - Health checking and failover for backend servers - Advanced traffic routing and content switching The BYOL model means the customer manages licensing separately from AWS Marketplace billing, and contacts HAProxy directly to configure licensing and support arrangements.