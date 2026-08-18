HAProxy Enterprise Edition BYOL deployment for load balancing & WAF on AWS.
HAProxy Enterprise Edition BYOL deployment for load balancing & WAF on AWS.
HAProxy HAPEE AWS (HAProxy Enterprise Edition for AWS) is a Bring Your Own License (BYOL) offering of HAProxy's enterprise-grade load balancer and application delivery solution, available for deployment on Amazon Web Services. HAPEE (HAProxy Enterprise Edition) is the commercial distribution of HAProxy, a widely used open-source TCP/HTTP load balancer and proxy server. The AWS BYOL variant allows organizations that have an existing HAProxy Enterprise license to deploy and run the software within their own AWS environment, while also selecting their preferred support options. Key characteristics of the product: - Deployed on AWS infrastructure under a Bring Your Own License model - Combines load balancing, proxying, and application traffic management capabilities - Includes enterprise support options configured through HAProxy directly - Designed for organizations requiring high-availability and traffic routing for web applications and APIs As an enterprise load balancer and proxy, HAPEE typically provides: - Layer 4 (TCP) and Layer 7 (HTTP/HTTPS) load balancing - SSL/TLS termination and offloading - Web Application Firewall (WAF) capabilities in the enterprise edition - Rate limiting and access control - Health checking and failover for backend servers - Advanced traffic routing and content switching The BYOL model means the customer manages licensing separately from AWS Marketplace billing, and contacts HAProxy directly to configure licensing and support arrangements.
Common questions about HAPEE AWS including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
HAPEE AWS is HAProxy Enterprise Edition BYOL deployment for load balancing & WAF on AWS, developed by HAProxy Technologies. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with WAF, AWS, Proxy.
HAPEE AWS offers the following core capabilities:
HAPEE AWS integrates natively with AWS. Integration support lets security teams connect HAPEE AWS to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
HAPEE AWS is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize application security. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
HAPEE AWS is built for security teams handling WAF, AWS, Proxy, SSL. It supports workflows including bring your own license (byol) deployment on aws, layer 4 and layer 7 load balancing, ssl/tls termination and offloading. Teams typically adopt HAPEE AWS when they need to application security capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/hapee-aws
HAPEE AWS is a commercial Application Security solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.haproxy.com/hapee-aws or contact HAProxy Technologies directly.
Popular alternatives to HAPEE AWS include:
Compare all HAPEE AWS alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/hapee-aws
HAPEE AWS is for security teams and organizations that need WAF, AWS, Proxy, SSL, TLS. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Application Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/application-security
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