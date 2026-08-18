Cloud-delivered ADN with load balancing, CDN caching, and multi-layer security.
Cloud-delivered ADN with load balancing, CDN caching, and multi-layer security.
HAProxy Edge is an application delivery network (ADN) service offered by HAProxy Technologies. It provides global content and application delivery through a distributed provider network, combining load balancing, caching, and multi-layered security capabilities. Core functions include: - Application delivery and acceleration across a global network of providers - Content caching via a CDN layer to reduce latency and improve performance - Multi-layered security including DDoS protection and web application firewall (WAF) capabilities - Observability tools for monitoring application traffic and performance - Turnkey deployment with no performance or regional limitations during trial Security capabilities: - DDoS protection - Web Application Firewall (WAF) - Bot management - Advanced multi-layered security controls The service is positioned as a managed, cloud-delivered ADN that handles traffic routing, acceleration, and protection at scale. It is ranked on G2 as a leader in Load Balancing, Container Networking, API Management, DDoS Protection, and WAF categories. HAProxy Edge is available via a trial license that includes all features of the full product with no performance or regional restrictions. At the end of the trial, users can upgrade to a full license without traffic interruptions.
Common questions about HAProxy Edge including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
HAProxy Edge is Cloud-delivered ADN with load balancing, CDN caching, and multi-layer security, developed by HAProxy Technologies. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with WAF, DDOS, Bot Protection.
HAProxy Edge offers the following core capabilities:
HAProxy Edge is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize application security. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
HAProxy Edge is built for security teams handling WAF, DDOS, Bot Protection, Traffic Filtering. It supports workflows including global application delivery and acceleration via distributed provider network, multi-layered security including ddos protection and waf, modern cdn with content caching. Teams typically adopt HAProxy Edge when they need to application security capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/haproxy-edge
HAProxy Edge is a commercial Application Security solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.haproxy.com/edge-trial or contact HAProxy Technologies directly.
Popular alternatives to HAProxy Edge include:
Compare all HAProxy Edge alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/haproxy-edge
HAProxy Edge is for security teams and organizations that need WAF, DDOS, Bot Protection, Traffic Filtering, Observability. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Application Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/application-security
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