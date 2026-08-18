HAProxy Edge Description

HAProxy Edge is an application delivery network (ADN) service offered by HAProxy Technologies. It provides global content and application delivery through a distributed provider network, combining load balancing, caching, and multi-layered security capabilities. Core functions include: - Application delivery and acceleration across a global network of providers - Content caching via a CDN layer to reduce latency and improve performance - Multi-layered security including DDoS protection and web application firewall (WAF) capabilities - Observability tools for monitoring application traffic and performance - Turnkey deployment with no performance or regional limitations during trial Security capabilities: - DDoS protection - Web Application Firewall (WAF) - Bot management - Advanced multi-layered security controls The service is positioned as a managed, cloud-delivered ADN that handles traffic routing, acceleration, and protection at scale. It is ranked on G2 as a leader in Load Balancing, Container Networking, API Management, DDoS Protection, and WAF categories. HAProxy Edge is available via a trial license that includes all features of the full product with no performance or regional restrictions. At the end of the trial, users can upgrade to a full license without traffic interruptions.