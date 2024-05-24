Top Alternatives to Datadog Runtime Code Analysis (IAST)Application Security
IAST solution for runtime code vulnerability detection in applications
24 Alternatives to Datadog Runtime Code Analysis (IAST)
Runtime app security platform for vulnerability detection and attack response
IAST solution for automated web app security testing in DevOps pipelines
Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) for apps and APIs
Runtime app security testing that monitors code execution to find vulnerabilities
Managed application and API security platform with runtime protection
Unified white-box and black-box testing platform for exploitable risks
IAST service combining SAST & DAST for real-time app vulnerability detection.
OpenRASP is a runtime application self-protection solution that integrates into application servers to monitor and block threats in real-time using context-aware instrumentation.
Dynamic application security testing tool for runtime vulnerability detection
SAST engine that scans code commits for security vulnerabilities
SAST tool that scans code for vulnerabilities in 30+ languages with CI/CD integration
Code security platform with SAST, SCA, IAST, and IaC security capabilities
SAST tool for identifying security vulnerabilities in source code
Scans code repositories and runtime environments for exposed secrets and credentials
AI-powered code cleanup tool that automatically fixes security and quality issues
SAST tool that scans source code and binaries for security vulnerabilities
Detects, validates, and remediates secrets in code and pipelines
SAST scanner for identifying security vulnerabilities in source code
AppSec platform with API discovery, CI/CD-native DAST, and risk oversight
Automated vulnerability remediation tool that fixes code security issues
Platform for automated API security testing and runtime threat protection
SAST tool that analyzes source code for vulnerabilities using virtual compilers
SCA tool for identifying vulnerabilities in open-source dependencies
Automated app security testing platform for Salesforce and B2C Commerce