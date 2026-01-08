Contrast One Description

Contrast One is a managed runtime security platform that provides application and API security services combined with expert team support. The platform embeds lightweight sensors inside applications to capture both code vulnerabilities and live threats across the software lifecycle. The service includes continuous monitoring to detect and prioritize vulnerabilities at runtime, with proactive security assessments and rapid response for zero-day vulnerabilities and security incidents. The platform provides vulnerability management capabilities including detection, identification, prioritization, and mitigation guidance. Contrast One offers deployment support across various environments, integration across the SDLC, and route coverage expansion to improve security visibility. The service includes open source risk protection with analysis of attacks and recommendations on critical alerts. Expert teams handle operational complexity including policy creation, implementation, program administration, and risk mitigation. The platform provides customized reports and dashboards for compliance and program optimization. It supports diverse application architectures, integrates into CI/CD pipelines, works across major languages and frameworks, and supports multi-cloud deployments. The service includes role-based training, self-service playbooks, and guidance on application security policy definitions, updates, enforcement, and compliance assistance.