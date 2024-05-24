Black Duck Seeker IAST Description

Black Duck Seeker IAST is an interactive application security testing solution designed for web-based applications and services. The tool monitors web application interactions during normal testing operations and processes HTTP(S) requests to identify security vulnerabilities. The solution uses active verification technology to automatically retest identified vulnerabilities and validate whether they can be exploited. It provides real-time visibility into security vulnerabilities and tracks sensitive data flow and API calls throughout applications. Seeker discovers known and unknown APIs in application portfolios and scans them for vulnerabilities. It detects API and web interfaces including microservices like gRPC by finding specifications for REST, SOAP, and GraphQL APIs. The tool integrates Black Duck Binary Analysis to examine target binaries for open source security vulnerabilities, versioning, and license information. The platform operates in the background during testing without requiring manual security scans. It integrates with CI/CD development workflows through native integrations, web APIs, and plugins for on-premises, cloud, microservices, and container-based development environments. Seeker provides compliance reporting for OWASP Top 10, PCI DSS, GDPR, and CWE/SANS Top 25 standards. It identifies vulnerable lines of code and delivers contextual remediation guidance. The tool includes dashboards that display security findings and alerts when applications expose sensitive information.