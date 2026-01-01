Contrast ContrastProtect Logo

Contrast ContrastProtect

Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) for apps and APIs

Application Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Contrast ContrastProtect Description

Contrast ContrastProtect is a Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) solution that detects and blocks attacks against applications and APIs during runtime. The product deploys within application environments to provide protection against both known vulnerabilities and zero-day exploits. The solution instruments security directly within application code to monitor and block threats at the point of execution. It provides code-level visibility into attacks, including stack traces and line-of-code context for security incidents. The product identifies specific lines of code under attack and provides remediation guidance to development teams. ContrastProtect operates in production environments with continuous monitoring capabilities. It blocks threats in real-time without requiring constant tuning or configuration updates. The solution aims to reduce false positives by focusing on actual threats with accurate threat identification. The product integrates runtime security insights into the development lifecycle, enabling teams to triage incidents and prioritize vulnerability backlogs. It provides incident context to help security operations and development teams collaborate on remediation efforts. ContrastProtect is part of the broader Contrast Security platform, which includes Application Detection and Response (ADR) capabilities for SOC teams and integration with Contrast One managed security services.

Contrast ContrastProtect FAQ

Common questions about Contrast ContrastProtect including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Contrast ContrastProtect is Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) for apps and APIs developed by Contrast Security. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with API Security, Application Security, Attack Detection.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →