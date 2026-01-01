Contrast ContrastProtect
Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) for apps and APIs
Contrast ContrastProtect
Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) for apps and APIs
Contrast ContrastProtect Description
Contrast ContrastProtect is a Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) solution that detects and blocks attacks against applications and APIs during runtime. The product deploys within application environments to provide protection against both known vulnerabilities and zero-day exploits. The solution instruments security directly within application code to monitor and block threats at the point of execution. It provides code-level visibility into attacks, including stack traces and line-of-code context for security incidents. The product identifies specific lines of code under attack and provides remediation guidance to development teams. ContrastProtect operates in production environments with continuous monitoring capabilities. It blocks threats in real-time without requiring constant tuning or configuration updates. The solution aims to reduce false positives by focusing on actual threats with accurate threat identification. The product integrates runtime security insights into the development lifecycle, enabling teams to triage incidents and prioritize vulnerability backlogs. It provides incident context to help security operations and development teams collaborate on remediation efforts. ContrastProtect is part of the broader Contrast Security platform, which includes Application Detection and Response (ADR) capabilities for SOC teams and integration with Contrast One managed security services.
Contrast ContrastProtect FAQ
Common questions about Contrast ContrastProtect including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Contrast ContrastProtect is Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) for apps and APIs developed by Contrast Security. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with API Security, Application Security, Attack Detection.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership