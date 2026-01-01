Contrast ContrastProtect Description

Contrast ContrastProtect is a Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) solution that detects and blocks attacks against applications and APIs during runtime. The product deploys within application environments to provide protection against both known vulnerabilities and zero-day exploits. The solution instruments security directly within application code to monitor and block threats at the point of execution. It provides code-level visibility into attacks, including stack traces and line-of-code context for security incidents. The product identifies specific lines of code under attack and provides remediation guidance to development teams. ContrastProtect operates in production environments with continuous monitoring capabilities. It blocks threats in real-time without requiring constant tuning or configuration updates. The solution aims to reduce false positives by focusing on actual threats with accurate threat identification. The product integrates runtime security insights into the development lifecycle, enabling teams to triage incidents and prioritize vulnerability backlogs. It provides incident context to help security operations and development teams collaborate on remediation efforts. ContrastProtect is part of the broader Contrast Security platform, which includes Application Detection and Response (ADR) capabilities for SOC teams and integration with Contrast One managed security services.