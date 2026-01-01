Prancer Unified White-Box + Black-Box
Unified white-box and black-box testing platform for exploitable risks
Prancer Unified White-Box + Black-Box Description
Prancer Unified White-Box + Black-Box is a security testing platform that combines static analysis with dynamic validation to identify exploitable vulnerabilities across code, infrastructure, and cloud environments. The platform ingests data from repositories, CI/CD pipelines, and cloud accounts to correlate code and configuration findings with exposed APIs and routes. The system uses SwarmHack, an AI-driven component that performs automated web and API penetration testing to validate whether identified vulnerabilities are actually exploitable. This validation process filters out findings that cannot be triggered in runtime, reducing false positives. The platform provides unified visibility across SAST, DAST, IaC scanning, and cloud posture management in a single workflow. It correlates white-box intelligence from code scanners, dependency analysis, and infrastructure-as-code tools with black-box validation results to prioritize remediation efforts based on confirmed exploitability rather than theoretical severity scores. Findings are mapped to MITRE ATT&CK and OCSF frameworks for compliance and audit purposes. The platform consolidates multiple security scanning tools into one system, providing evidence-based prioritization and fix guidance for security teams, DevSecOps engineers, and CISOs.
