Delinea Training Description
Delinea Training provides educational programs for customers and partners to learn Delinea's identity security solutions. The training offerings include multiple learning paths designed for different roles and skill levels, from IT operations and identity security administrators to business users. The program includes Delinea University, a self-paced e-learning platform with educational videos and quizzes covering the Delinea Platform, including Vaulting and Secret Server, Continuous Identity Discovery, Identity Threat Detection and Response, Privileged Remote Access, Secret Server Cloud and on-premise configurations, troubleshooting, and best practices. This self-paced training is available at no cost to customers and partners. Secret Society is a customer-only community that provides access to deep-dive webinars led by Product Management teams, regular Office Hours with Delinea experts, peer learning opportunities, and in-person community events. This community access is free for all Delinea customers. Instructor-led training is available as a paid option for customers and partners seeking more comprehensive education. These sessions are conducted by Delinea Certified Trainers and can range from basic webinars to multi-day (3-5 day) classroom-style lectures with hands-on labs. Training can be delivered remotely or in-person and can be customized to meet specific organizational needs. The Delinea Certification Program offers professional certifications that validate product skills and identity security knowledge. These certifications are designed to demonstrate technical proficiency in managing Delinea solutions and understanding security best practices.
Delinea Training FAQ
Common questions about Delinea Training including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
