Loading...
The cybersecurity tools and companies earning recognition each quarter, based on real engagement data and deep market intelligence.
95
Total Awards
63
Category Leaders
32
Momentum Leaders
Verified vendors can download their badge as SVG and embed it directly on their website, email signatures, and sales decks. Show buyers your product leads the category.
Verified vendors are highlighted with a green glow on this page
Scoring Methodology
Every badge on this page was earned through performance, never purchased. Computed quarterly using 90 days of data for more reliable results.
Badges reflect community engagement data, not a recommendation. We do not endorse or recommend any specific product.
Based on a composite of community engagement signals: reviews (10x weight), upvotes (3x), and bookmarks (2x). The highest-scoring product in each subcategory earns the badge.
Badges are earned through real user engagement. Claim your profile, encourage reviews, and grow your community presence.
How winners are selected and what recognition means.
Category Leaders are determined by a composite engagement score: reviews (10x), upvotes (3x), and bookmarks (2x). The highest-scoring product in each subcategory wins. Momentum Leaders are determined by a momentum score based on funding, employee growth, and web traffic. Full details on our Trust Badges page.
Push Security
Zero Trust
Zenity
AI Security
Socket
Application Security
Censys
Attack Surface
Upwind
Cloud Security
Cyera
Data Protection
Guardz
Email Security
CrowdStrike
Endpoint Security
Delve
GRC
Adaptive Security
Human Risk
Serval
IAM
Palo Alto Networks
Network Security
Shift5
OT Security
XBOW
Security Operations
Dream Security
Threat Management
Cogent Security
Vulnerability Management
Push Security Browser Extension
Secure Enterprise Browsers
RoboShadow
Vulnerability Assessment
Unbound Governance Layer
AI Governance
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform
AI Red Teaming
Zscaler SPLX
AI SPM
Checkmarx One Application Security Platform
Application Security Posture Management
Check Point CloudGuard WAF
Cloud Web Application and API Protection
CloudDefense.AI QINA
Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform
Oneleet Cybersecurity & Compliance Platform
Compliance Management
Greenbone Web App Scanning
Dynamic Application Security Testing
PII Crawler PII Scanner
Data Classification
Red Hand Analyzer
Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Dark Web Exposure Test by ImmuniWeb
Digital Risk Protection
Lepide Data Security Platform
Data Security Posture Management
Virtru Email Encryption
Email Encryption
Suped
Email Security Platforms
ImmuniWeb® Discovery
External Attack Surface Management
Trapster Community
Honeypots & Deception
ObserveID IGA
Identity Governance and Administration
ANY.RUN
Network Sandboxing
Safing Portmaster
Next-Generation Firewalls
CAI (Cybersecurity AI)
Offensive Security
Whiteswan Platform
Privileged Access Management
Burp Suite Professional
Penetration Testing
DryRun Security AppSec Agents
Static Application Security Testing
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation
Software Composition Analysis
Hacksplaining
Secure Code Training
Fabric Platform by BlackStork
Security Information and Event Management
Perisai Web Scanner
Security Scanning
AttackRuleMap
Threat Modeling
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence
Threat Intelligence Platforms
Alkira Zero Trust Network Access
Zero Trust Network Access
Socket
Application Security