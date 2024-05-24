Your Product Through the Eyes of a CISO Buyer
Strategic positioning and competitive intelligence for cybersecurity vendors. Whether you're launching or optimizing, every recommendation runs through the CISO Lens, backed by data from 10,000+ security products.
Nikoloz Kokhreidze
Fractional CISO and Founder at CybersecToolsLinkedIn
Over the past 2 years I reviewed thousands of security products. Before that, 13 years as a security leader, buying and assessing products, running RFPs, deciding what gets purchased or decomissioned. I know exactly why great products fail to get CISO attention. I want to help you to get considered for to the RFP stage and equip you with tools to close those deals.
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Products catalogued
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Categories mapped
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Security pros/month
13 years
Buyer-side experience
Every recommendation is backed by real competitive data from the largest independent cybersecurity product database.
Why Great Products Still Lose Enterprise Deals
Your website fails the 5-second test
A CISO lands on your page and can’t tell what you do, who it’s for, or why they should care. They leave. Your product never gets evaluated.
Your messaging speaks to engineers, not buyers
Enterprise buyers don’t care about your architecture. They care about what problems go away. If your copy reads like a spec sheet, you lose to competitors who speak the buyer’s language.
You can’t explain why you beat the alternatives
CISOs are comparing you against 5+ vendors. If your website doesn’t answer “why not them?” they’ll pick whoever makes the case most clearly.
Choose Your CISO Lens Engagement
Everything runs through the CISO Lens: your positioning evaluated through the eyes of a CISO buyer, backed by competitive intelligence from 10,000+ security products.
CISO Lens Audit
Your live website, messaging, and competitive positioning reviewed through the CISO buyer lens. You get a detailed report with scored readiness, specific rewrites, and implementation support until your positioning is where it needs to be.
- 7-dimension CISO readiness score
- Homepage and website copy deep dive
- Competitive differentiation analysis
- CISO buyer trust signal check
- Specific rewrites and quick wins
- Implementation support until done
- Final review of updated positioning
Delivered in 2 weeks. Full cycle takes 4 to 6 weeks.Book a Discovery Call
CISO Lens Advisory
GTM positioning built from scratch through the CISO Lens. Your pitch deck, messaging framework, and competitive positioning reviewed and pressure-tested before your website goes live. Then ongoing CISO Lens reviews on everything you put out.
Phase 1: CISO Lens GTM Foundation
- CISO Lens review of pitch deck and messaging
- Competitive positioning against your category
- Detailed report with CISO buyer recommendations
- Positioning for MSP and enterprise CISO buyers
Phase 2: Monthly CISO Lens Retainer
- 2 strategy calls per month (60 min each)
- CISO Lens review of decks, copy, outreach (up to 4/mo)
- Monthly competitive intelligence from CybersecTools
- GTM direction and channel strategy input
3-month minimum. Then month-to-month with 30 days notice.Book a Discovery Call
Not sure which is right? Book a discovery call and I will recommend based on your stage. Anything beyond included scope is billed at $300/hour.
How the CISO Lens Works
A hands-on partnership, not a report handoff.
Discovery
Deep dive into your product, buyers, and competitive landscape
CISO Lens Analysis
Messaging and positioning evaluated through the CISO buyer lens
Action Plan
Specific rewrites, positioning angles, and prioritized fixes
Support
I stay available while you implement. Questions answered, copy reviewed
Final Review
CISO Lens review of your updated positioning with next steps
What the CISO Lens Covers
8 dimensions of your positioning, each benchmarked against your competitors using data from the CybersecTools database.
7-Dimension CISO Readiness Score
Value proposition clarity, competitive differentiation, trust signals, CISO buyer fit, technical credibility, copy quality, and pricing clarity. Scored and prioritized.
Homepage Messaging Analysis
5-second test, headline assessment with alternative rewrites, above-the-fold verdict, and full page flow analysis section by section.
Website Copy Deep Dive
What works, what needs rewriting, and a language register table mapping your current copy to CISO-level equivalents.
Competitive Differentiation
Funding comparison, positioning gap analysis, the 'Why Not Them?' test, native platform threat assessment, and competitive content audit.
CISO Buyer Check
11 trust signals assessed: certifications, G2 reviews, case studies, transparent pricing, analyst coverage, named testimonials, comparison pages.
ICP Fit Analysis
Evidence-based ICP mapping from your website, testimonials, pricing, and language. Current vs target gaps with recommendations.
Quick Wins (This Week)
Specific changes you can implement in days. Current state, recommended rewrite, and expected impact for each.
Strategic Roadmap (30 Days)
Pricing page, case studies, competitive pages, technical architecture, and platform visibility recommendations.
What Clients Say
“Nikoloz provided direct and actionable feedback via assessment to help us better engage with our target audience of CISOs and security professionals. His focus on risk-reduction outcomes, and ability to reduce technical jargon, has helped us to target our messaging more effectively.”
John Skitt
GTM & Co-Founder at LinuxGuard
Built For Cybersecurity Companies Who Are:
In stealth and need enterprise-ready positioning before the website goes live
Launching a new product and want to get CISO messaging right from day one
Getting traffic but not converting visitors into demo requests
Losing deals to competitors with better messaging, not better products
Struggling to differentiate in a crowded category
Preparing for enterprise sales and need positioning that survives CISO scrutiny
Frequently Asked Questions
Common questions about CISO Lens engagements.
CISO Lens is a methodology for evaluating cybersecurity products through the eyes of a CISO buyer, backed by competitive intelligence from 10,000+ products in the CybersecTools database. It comes in two forms: the Audit for live products that need positioning fixes, and the Advisory for pre-launch companies building their go-to-market strategy from scratch.
Stop Losing Enterprise Deals to Better Messaging
CISO Lens Audit from $3,000. Advisory from $5,000.
Book a discovery call and I will recommend the right engagement for your stage.
No commitment on the call. If I can't help, I'll tell you.