What is the CISO Lens? CISO Lens is a methodology for evaluating cybersecurity products through the eyes of a CISO buyer, backed by competitive intelligence from 10,000+ products in the CybersecTools database. It comes in two forms: the Audit for live products that need positioning fixes, and the Advisory for pre-launch companies building their go-to-market strategy from scratch.

How do I know if I need the Audit or the Advisory?

Who is this designed for?

How long does each engagement take?

What makes this different from other positioning consultants?

Can I see a sample report before committing?