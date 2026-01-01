Top picks: Files.com Data Residency, Files.com Cloud SFTP, Files.com Managed File Transfer — plus 12 more compared.Data Protection
Evaluating Z1 SecureHub alternatives comes down to matching Data Protection capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Z1 SecureHub is a commercial Managed File Transfer tool developed by Zertificon Solutions GmbH. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Files.com Data Residency, Files.com Cloud SFTP, Files.com Managed File Transfer, Files.com for ADP, and Files.com for Celigo. All 15 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Z1 SecureHub, including their key features and shared capabilities.
MFT platform feature for per-folder geographic data residency and compliance.
Shares 5 capabilities with Z1 SecureHub: Encryption, MFT, Data Exfiltration, GDPR +1 more
Managed cloud SFTP/FTP/FTPS server with automation, audit logging, and MFT.
Shares 3 capabilities with Z1 SecureHub: Encryption, MFT, Managed File Transfer
Cloud-native MFT platform automating secure B2B file transfers via SFTP, FTP, AS2 & EDI.
Shares 3 capabilities with Z1 SecureHub: Encryption, MFT, Managed File Transfer
MFT platform providing a secure, stable SFTP endpoint for ADP payroll/HR file exchanges.
Shares 3 capabilities with Z1 SecureHub: Encryption, MFT, Managed File Transfer
MFT platform providing a managed file layer for Celigo integrator.io flows.
Shares 3 capabilities with Z1 SecureHub: Encryption, MFT, Managed File Transfer
Cloud-native MFT platform with multi-protocol support, automation, and audit logging.
Shares 3 capabilities with Z1 SecureHub: Encryption, MFT, Managed File Transfer
MFT platform archiving 8x8 call recordings with retention & audit controls.
Shares 3 capabilities with Z1 SecureHub: Encryption, MFT, Managed File Transfer
Cloud-native MFT platform for phased migration off legacy MFT systems.
Shares 3 capabilities with Z1 SecureHub: Encryption, MFT, Managed File Transfer
MFT platform feature for per-folder geographic data residency and compliance.
Managed cloud SFTP/FTP/FTPS server with automation, audit logging, and MFT.
Cloud-native MFT platform automating secure B2B file transfers via SFTP, FTP, AS2 & EDI.
MFT platform providing a secure, stable SFTP endpoint for ADP payroll/HR file exchanges.
MFT platform providing a managed file layer for Celigo integrator.io flows.
Cloud-native MFT platform with multi-protocol support, automation, and audit logging.
MFT platform archiving 8x8 call recordings with retention & audit controls.
Cloud-native MFT platform for phased migration off legacy MFT systems.
Unified platform for secure data exchange across email, file sharing, MFT, and AI
Secure managed file transfer platform for automated data exchange workflows
Antivirus & data classification for files transferred into AWS S3/EFS via Transfer Family.
SSH server for secure file transfer & encrypted comms on IBM z/OS mainframes.
Platform for managing cybersecurity risk and regulatory compliance
Secure MFT with CDR malware protection for file transfers and storage
Secure file transfer platform with multi-engine malware scanning & CDR
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Z1 SecureHub.
The most popular alternatives to Z1 SecureHub include Files.com Data Residency, Files.com Cloud SFTP, Files.com Managed File Transfer, Files.com for ADP, and Files.com for Celigo. These Managed File Transfer tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 15 alternatives to Z1 SecureHub listed on CybersecTools, all within the Managed File Transfer category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Z1 SecureHub is a commercial Managed File Transfer tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Z1 SecureHub is a Managed File Transfer tool within the broader Data Protection category. It is used by security professionals for managed file transfer capabilities and can be compared against 15 similar tools.