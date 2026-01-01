Top picks: Files.com for Celigo, Files.com Cloud SFTP, Files.com Card Slice Lab — plus 12 more compared.Data Protection
Evaluating Files.com Switch (Legacy MFT Migration) alternatives comes down to matching Data Protection capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Files.com Switch (Legacy MFT Migration) is a commercial Managed File Transfer tool developed by Files.com. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Files.com for Celigo, Files.com Cloud SFTP, Files.com Card Slice Lab, Files.com for ADP, and Files.com Data Residency. All 15 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Files.com Switch (Legacy MFT Migration), including their key features and shared capabilities.
MFT platform providing a managed file layer for Celigo integrator.io flows.
Shares 6 capabilities with Files.com Switch (Legacy MFT Migration): Encryption, Workflow, File Analysis, SSH +2 more
Managed cloud SFTP/FTP/FTPS server with automation, audit logging, and MFT.
Shares 5 capabilities with Files.com Switch (Legacy MFT Migration): Encryption, Workflow, SSH, MFT +1 more
Cloud-native MFT platform with multi-protocol support, automation, and audit logging.
Shares 5 capabilities with Files.com Switch (Legacy MFT Migration): Encryption, Workflow, Cloud Native, MFT +1 more
MFT platform providing a secure, stable SFTP endpoint for ADP payroll/HR file exchanges.
Shares 5 capabilities with Files.com Switch (Legacy MFT Migration): Encryption, Workflow, SSH, MFT +1 more
MFT platform feature for per-folder geographic data residency and compliance.
Shares 4 capabilities with Files.com Switch (Legacy MFT Migration): Encryption, Workflow, MFT, Managed File Transfer
Cloud-native MFT platform automating secure B2B file transfers via SFTP, FTP, AS2 & EDI.
Shares 4 capabilities with Files.com Switch (Legacy MFT Migration): Encryption, Cloud Native, MFT, Managed File Transfer
MFT platform archiving 8x8 call recordings with retention & audit controls.
Shares 4 capabilities with Files.com Switch (Legacy MFT Migration): Encryption, Workflow, MFT, Managed File Transfer
SSH server for secure file transfer & encrypted comms on IBM z/OS mainframes.
Shares 3 capabilities with Files.com Switch (Legacy MFT Migration): SSH, MFT, Managed File Transfer
MFT platform providing a managed file layer for Celigo integrator.io flows.
Managed cloud SFTP/FTP/FTPS server with automation, audit logging, and MFT.
Cloud-native MFT platform with multi-protocol support, automation, and audit logging.
MFT platform providing a secure, stable SFTP endpoint for ADP payroll/HR file exchanges.
MFT platform feature for per-folder geographic data residency and compliance.
Cloud-native MFT platform automating secure B2B file transfers via SFTP, FTP, AS2 & EDI.
MFT platform archiving 8x8 call recordings with retention & audit controls.
SSH server for secure file transfer & encrypted comms on IBM z/OS mainframes.
Secure AS4/email communication platform for German energy market compliance.
Antivirus & data classification for files transferred into AWS S3/EFS via Transfer Family.
Unified platform for secure data exchange across email, file sharing, MFT, and AI
Secure file transfer platform with multi-engine malware scanning & CDR
Secure managed file transfer platform for automated data exchange workflows
Platform for managing cybersecurity risk and regulatory compliance
Secure MFT with CDR malware protection for file transfers and storage
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Files.com Switch (Legacy MFT Migration).
The most popular alternatives to Files.com Switch (Legacy MFT Migration) include Files.com for Celigo, Files.com Cloud SFTP, Files.com Card Slice Lab, Files.com for ADP, and Files.com Data Residency. These Managed File Transfer tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 15 alternatives to Files.com Switch (Legacy MFT Migration) listed on CybersecTools, all within the Managed File Transfer category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Files.com Switch (Legacy MFT Migration) is a commercial Managed File Transfer tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Files.com Switch (Legacy MFT Migration) is a Managed File Transfer tool within the broader Data Protection category. It is used by security professionals for managed file transfer capabilities and can be compared against 15 similar tools.