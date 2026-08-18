Cloud-native MFT platform for phased migration off legacy MFT systems.
Cloud-native MFT platform for phased migration off legacy MFT systems.
Files.com Switch is a migration service and platform designed to help organizations move off legacy Managed File Transfer (MFT) systems such as MOVEit, IBM Sterling, GoAnywhere, and Axway SecureTransport. It provides a phased, workload-by-workload migration approach rather than a full cutover, allowing the legacy system to remain operational throughout the transition. How it works: - The Files.com platform is introduced alongside the existing legacy MFT system, taking over individual workloads one at a time. - A lightweight agent is deployed on the existing legacy server, making files accessible through both the old system and Files.com simultaneously. - Workflows are migrated on a self-defined schedule, with the legacy system remaining as a fallback until each workload is confirmed stable. - The legacy contract is retired only after Files.com has been proven in production. Key migration characteristics: - No "flag day" or full rip-and-replace cutover required. - Each migration step is reversible. - Password hashes and SSH host keys can be imported from the legacy system, allowing partners to retain existing credentials and pinned host keys. - Partner onboarding is self-service, reducing manual key-exchange and configuration overhead. - Forward-deployed engineers from Files.com assist with partner migration, automation rebuilds, and cutover planning at no separate professional-services fee. Target migration sources: - MOVEit - IBM Sterling - GoAnywhere MFT - Axway SecureTransport Pricing is published publicly, and Files.com offers price matching against competing renewal quotes from legacy MFT vendors.
Common questions about Files.com Switch (Legacy MFT Migration) including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Files.com Switch (Legacy MFT Migration) is Cloud-native MFT platform for phased migration off legacy MFT systems, developed by Files.com. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with MFT, Managed File Transfer, SSH.
Files.com Switch (Legacy MFT Migration) offers the following core capabilities:
Files.com Switch (Legacy MFT Migration) integrates natively with MOVEit, IBM Sterling, GoAnywhere MFT, Axway SecureTransport. Integration support lets security teams connect Files.com Switch (Legacy MFT Migration) to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Files.com Switch (Legacy MFT Migration) is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize data protection. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Files.com Switch (Legacy MFT Migration) is built for security teams handling MFT, Managed File Transfer, SSH, Workflow. It supports workflows including phased, workload-by-workload migration from legacy mft systems, side-by-side operation with legacy mft during migration, files.com agent deployable on existing legacy mft servers. Teams typically adopt Files.com Switch (Legacy MFT Migration) when they need to data protection capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/filescom-switch-legacy-mft-migration
Files.com Switch (Legacy MFT Migration) is a commercial Data Protection solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.files.com/switch or contact Files.com directly.
Popular alternatives to Files.com Switch (Legacy MFT Migration) include:
Compare all Files.com Switch (Legacy MFT Migration) alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/filescom-switch-legacy-mft-migration
Files.com Switch (Legacy MFT Migration) is for security teams and organizations that need MFT, Managed File Transfer, SSH, Workflow, Encryption. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Data Protection tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/data-protection
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