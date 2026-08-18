Files.com Switch (Legacy MFT Migration) Description

Files.com Switch is a migration service and platform designed to help organizations move off legacy Managed File Transfer (MFT) systems such as MOVEit, IBM Sterling, GoAnywhere, and Axway SecureTransport. It provides a phased, workload-by-workload migration approach rather than a full cutover, allowing the legacy system to remain operational throughout the transition. How it works: - The Files.com platform is introduced alongside the existing legacy MFT system, taking over individual workloads one at a time. - A lightweight agent is deployed on the existing legacy server, making files accessible through both the old system and Files.com simultaneously. - Workflows are migrated on a self-defined schedule, with the legacy system remaining as a fallback until each workload is confirmed stable. - The legacy contract is retired only after Files.com has been proven in production. Key migration characteristics: - No "flag day" or full rip-and-replace cutover required. - Each migration step is reversible. - Password hashes and SSH host keys can be imported from the legacy system, allowing partners to retain existing credentials and pinned host keys. - Partner onboarding is self-service, reducing manual key-exchange and configuration overhead. - Forward-deployed engineers from Files.com assist with partner migration, automation rebuilds, and cutover planning at no separate professional-services fee. Target migration sources: - MOVEit - IBM Sterling - GoAnywhere MFT - Axway SecureTransport Pricing is published publicly, and Files.com offers price matching against competing renewal quotes from legacy MFT vendors.