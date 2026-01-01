Kiteworks Secure Managed File Transfer Description

Kiteworks Secure Managed File Transfer is a platform designed to automate and secure large-scale file transfer operations between organizations and their trading partners. The solution provides vault-to-vault transfers with end-to-end encryption and operates within a hardened virtual appliance to minimize attack surface. The platform enables organizations to access data from multiple sources including folders, file shares, repositories, and cloud storage. File transfers can be triggered through scheduling, polling, events, or manual initiation. The solution includes a graphical operations dashboard for managing, monitoring, and recovering file transfers. Kiteworks MFT offers workflow automation capabilities with a library of 2,000 connectors and workflow functions. Users can author visual workflows without coding and distribute them throughout the organization while maintaining centralized management. The platform implements granular access controls including multi-factor authentication, role-based access controls, and attribute-based access controls. The solution addresses compliance requirements for regulations such as GDPR, HIPAA, PCI DSS, and CCPA through comprehensive logging and reporting tools. It provides audit capabilities to track file movement and access, enabling organizations to demonstrate regulatory compliance. The platform features high availability, load balancing, and scalability to handle increasing data volumes and large file transfers. Administrative controls prevent privileged user access to underlying operating systems, file systems, and databases, while blocking unauthorized code installation and execution.