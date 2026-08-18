Files.com Cloud SFTP Description

Files.com Cloud SFTP is a fully managed, cloud-hosted file transfer server that supports SFTP, FTP, FTPS, and WebDAV protocols via dedicated endpoints. It eliminates the need for organizations to provision, patch, or maintain their own file transfer infrastructure. Core server capabilities: - Dedicated SFTP, FTP, FTPS, and WebDAV endpoints with no server management required - Support for ED25519, RSA, and DSA SSH keys; SCP; active and passive FTP; implicit and explicit TLS - Multi-factor authentication enforced at the protocol layer (not just web login) - Per-user home folders with inherited permissions and auto-provisioning of new paths - Compatibility with common SFTP/FTP clients including WinSCP, Cyberduck, Paramiko, and .NET-based clients Security and compliance: - Tamper-proof audit log using WORM storage, retained for 7+ years - Audit log exportable to SIEM systems - Complete logging of logins, file actions, and key changes Platform and automation features: - File-triggered automations and scheduled workflows with retries and alerting - Data transformation and format conversion for EDI, HL7, XML, JSON, and CSV files inline during transfer - Branded portals, secure share links, and request inboxes for external collaboration - Fast file transfer supporting files up to 5 TB with chunked, resumable transfers and UDP acceleration via an agent - Native desktop and mobile apps (Windows, macOS, iOS, Android) that mount cloud storage as a local drive - Connections to existing cloud storage providers Pricing starts at $199/month with a 7-day free trial available.