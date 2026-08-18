Managed cloud SFTP/FTP/FTPS server with automation, audit logging, and MFT.
Managed cloud SFTP/FTP/FTPS server with automation, audit logging, and MFT.
Files.com Cloud SFTP is a fully managed, cloud-hosted file transfer server that supports SFTP, FTP, FTPS, and WebDAV protocols via dedicated endpoints. It eliminates the need for organizations to provision, patch, or maintain their own file transfer infrastructure. Core server capabilities: - Dedicated SFTP, FTP, FTPS, and WebDAV endpoints with no server management required - Support for ED25519, RSA, and DSA SSH keys; SCP; active and passive FTP; implicit and explicit TLS - Multi-factor authentication enforced at the protocol layer (not just web login) - Per-user home folders with inherited permissions and auto-provisioning of new paths - Compatibility with common SFTP/FTP clients including WinSCP, Cyberduck, Paramiko, and .NET-based clients Security and compliance: - Tamper-proof audit log using WORM storage, retained for 7+ years - Audit log exportable to SIEM systems - Complete logging of logins, file actions, and key changes Platform and automation features: - File-triggered automations and scheduled workflows with retries and alerting - Data transformation and format conversion for EDI, HL7, XML, JSON, and CSV files inline during transfer - Branded portals, secure share links, and request inboxes for external collaboration - Fast file transfer supporting files up to 5 TB with chunked, resumable transfers and UDP acceleration via an agent - Native desktop and mobile apps (Windows, macOS, iOS, Android) that mount cloud storage as a local drive - Connections to existing cloud storage providers Pricing starts at $199/month with a 7-day free trial available.
Common questions about Files.com Cloud SFTP including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Files.com Cloud SFTP is Managed cloud SFTP/FTP/FTPS server with automation, audit logging, and MFT, developed by Files.com. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with MFT, Managed File Transfer, SSH.
Files.com Cloud SFTP offers the following core capabilities:
Files.com Cloud SFTP integrates natively with AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure. Integration support lets security teams connect Files.com Cloud SFTP to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Files.com Cloud SFTP is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize data protection. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Files.com Cloud SFTP is built for security teams handling MFT, Managed File Transfer, SSH, Encryption. It supports workflows including fully managed sftp, ftp, ftps, and webdav endpoints with no server provisioning or patching required, multi-factor authentication enforced at the protocol layer for sftp, ftp, ftps, and webdav connections, tamper-proof worm audit log retained for 7+ years, exportable to siem. Teams typically adopt Files.com Cloud SFTP when they need to data protection capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/filescom-cloud-sftp
Files.com Cloud SFTP is a commercial Data Protection solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.files.com/sftp or contact Files.com directly.
Popular alternatives to Files.com Cloud SFTP include:
Compare all Files.com Cloud SFTP alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/filescom-cloud-sftp
Files.com Cloud SFTP is for security teams and organizations that need MFT, Managed File Transfer, SSH, Encryption, MFA. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Data Protection tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/data-protection
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