Cloud-native MFT platform automating secure B2B file transfers via SFTP, FTP, AS2 & EDI.
Cloud-native MFT platform automating secure B2B file transfers via SFTP, FTP, AS2 & EDI.
Files.com Managed File Transfer is a cloud-native platform for automating and securing file transfers between internal systems, teams, and external trading partners. It eliminates the need for on-premises MFT servers or custom scripting infrastructure. Core capabilities: - Protocol support: SFTP, FTPS, FTP, WebDAV, and HTTPS are all handled from a single platform, allowing trading partners to connect using their existing tools. - AS2 and EDI: Supports AS2-based file exchange with automated certificate management and delivery receipt (MDN) handling for B2B trading partner onboarding. - Automation: File routing rules can be configured by partner, file type, or schedule. Transfers trigger automatically when files arrive or on a defined schedule, without requiring code. - Reliability and monitoring: All transfers are logged in an audit trail. Failed transfers are automatically retried, and real-time alerts are sent when issues occur. - Cloud-native architecture: No server provisioning, patching, or maintenance is required. The platform scales without infrastructure management. - Developer tools: Includes a REST API, seven SDKs for popular programming languages, a CLI, and webhooks for integrating file transfer into custom applications. - Storage integrations: Connects to major cloud storage providers including Amazon S3, Azure Blob, Azure Files, OneDrive, SharePoint, Google Cloud Storage, Google Drive, Box, Dropbox, Wasabi, Cloudflare, and Backblaze B2. - Identity integrations: Supports SSO via Microsoft Entra ID (Azure Active Directory) and Okta. The platform is positioned as a replacement for legacy on-premises MFT solutions, targeting organizations that need reliable, automated B2B and system-to-system file movement without dedicated infrastructure or specialist staff.
Common questions about Files.com Managed File Transfer including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Files.com Managed File Transfer is Cloud-native MFT platform automating secure B2B file transfers via SFTP, FTP, AS2 & EDI, developed by Files.com. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with MFT, Managed File Transfer, Cloud Native.
Files.com Managed File Transfer offers the following core capabilities:
Files.com Managed File Transfer integrates natively with Amazon S3, Microsoft Azure Blob Storage, Microsoft Azure Files, Microsoft OneDrive, Microsoft SharePoint, Google Cloud Storage, Google Drive, Box, Dropbox, Wasabi, Cloudflare, Backblaze B2, Microsoft Entra ID (Azure Active Directory), Okta. Integration support lets security teams connect Files.com Managed File Transfer to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Files.com Managed File Transfer is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize data protection. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Files.com Managed File Transfer is built for security teams handling MFT, Managed File Transfer, Cloud Native, REST API. It supports workflows including sftp, ftps, ftp, webdav, and https protocol support, as2 and edi file exchange with automated certificate and mdn management, no-code file routing automation by partner, file type, or schedule. Teams typically adopt Files.com Managed File Transfer when they need to data protection capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/filescom-managed-file-transfer
Files.com Managed File Transfer is a commercial Data Protection solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.files.com/managed-file-transfer or contact Files.com directly.
Popular alternatives to Files.com Managed File Transfer include:
Compare all Files.com Managed File Transfer alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/filescom-managed-file-transfer
Files.com Managed File Transfer is for security teams and organizations that need MFT, Managed File Transfer, Cloud Native, REST API, Encryption. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Data Protection tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/data-protection
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