Files.com Managed File Transfer Description

Files.com Managed File Transfer is a cloud-native platform for automating and securing file transfers between internal systems, teams, and external trading partners. It eliminates the need for on-premises MFT servers or custom scripting infrastructure. Core capabilities: - Protocol support: SFTP, FTPS, FTP, WebDAV, and HTTPS are all handled from a single platform, allowing trading partners to connect using their existing tools. - AS2 and EDI: Supports AS2-based file exchange with automated certificate management and delivery receipt (MDN) handling for B2B trading partner onboarding. - Automation: File routing rules can be configured by partner, file type, or schedule. Transfers trigger automatically when files arrive or on a defined schedule, without requiring code. - Reliability and monitoring: All transfers are logged in an audit trail. Failed transfers are automatically retried, and real-time alerts are sent when issues occur. - Cloud-native architecture: No server provisioning, patching, or maintenance is required. The platform scales without infrastructure management. - Developer tools: Includes a REST API, seven SDKs for popular programming languages, a CLI, and webhooks for integrating file transfer into custom applications. - Storage integrations: Connects to major cloud storage providers including Amazon S3, Azure Blob, Azure Files, OneDrive, SharePoint, Google Cloud Storage, Google Drive, Box, Dropbox, Wasabi, Cloudflare, and Backblaze B2. - Identity integrations: Supports SSO via Microsoft Entra ID (Azure Active Directory) and Okta. The platform is positioned as a replacement for legacy on-premises MFT solutions, targeting organizations that need reliable, automated B2B and system-to-system file movement without dedicated infrastructure or specialist staff.