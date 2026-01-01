Top picks: Files.com Cloud SFTP, Files.com Switch (Legacy MFT Migration), Files.com Managed File Transfer — plus 12 more compared.Data Protection
Evaluating Files.com Card Slice Lab alternatives comes down to matching Data Protection capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Files.com Card Slice Lab is a commercial Managed File Transfer tool developed by Files.com. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Files.com Cloud SFTP, Files.com Switch (Legacy MFT Migration), Files.com Managed File Transfer, Files.com for ADP, and Files.com for Celigo. All 15 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Files.com Card Slice Lab, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Managed cloud SFTP/FTP/FTPS server with automation, audit logging, and MFT.
Shares 5 capabilities with Files.com Card Slice Lab: Encryption, Workflow, Log Management, MFT +1 more
Cloud-native MFT platform for phased migration off legacy MFT systems.
Shares 5 capabilities with Files.com Card Slice Lab: Encryption, Workflow, Cloud Native, MFT +1 more
Cloud-native MFT platform automating secure B2B file transfers via SFTP, FTP, AS2 & EDI.
Shares 4 capabilities with Files.com Card Slice Lab: Encryption, Cloud Native, MFT, Managed File Transfer
MFT platform providing a secure, stable SFTP endpoint for ADP payroll/HR file exchanges.
Shares 4 capabilities with Files.com Card Slice Lab: Encryption, Workflow, MFT, Managed File Transfer
MFT platform providing a managed file layer for Celigo integrator.io flows.
Shares 4 capabilities with Files.com Card Slice Lab: Encryption, Workflow, MFT, Managed File Transfer
MFT platform archiving 8x8 call recordings with retention & audit controls.
Shares 4 capabilities with Files.com Card Slice Lab: Encryption, Workflow, MFT, Managed File Transfer
MFT platform feature for per-folder geographic data residency and compliance.
Shares 4 capabilities with Files.com Card Slice Lab: Encryption, Workflow, MFT, Managed File Transfer
Antivirus & data classification for files transferred into AWS S3/EFS via Transfer Family.
Managed cloud SFTP/FTP/FTPS server with automation, audit logging, and MFT.
Cloud-native MFT platform for phased migration off legacy MFT systems.
Cloud-native MFT platform automating secure B2B file transfers via SFTP, FTP, AS2 & EDI.
MFT platform providing a secure, stable SFTP endpoint for ADP payroll/HR file exchanges.
MFT platform providing a managed file layer for Celigo integrator.io flows.
MFT platform archiving 8x8 call recordings with retention & audit controls.
MFT platform feature for per-folder geographic data residency and compliance.
Antivirus & data classification for files transferred into AWS S3/EFS via Transfer Family.
SSH server for secure file transfer & encrypted comms on IBM z/OS mainframes.
Unified platform for secure data exchange across email, file sharing, MFT, and AI
Secure managed file transfer platform for automated data exchange workflows
Secure AS4/email communication platform for German energy market compliance.
Secure file transfer platform with multi-engine malware scanning & CDR
Platform for managing cybersecurity risk and regulatory compliance
Secure MFT with CDR malware protection for file transfers and storage
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Files.com Card Slice Lab.
The most popular alternatives to Files.com Card Slice Lab include Files.com Cloud SFTP, Files.com Switch (Legacy MFT Migration), Files.com Managed File Transfer, Files.com for ADP, and Files.com for Celigo. These Managed File Transfer tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 15 alternatives to Files.com Card Slice Lab listed on CybersecTools, all within the Managed File Transfer category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Files.com Card Slice Lab is a commercial Managed File Transfer tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Files.com Card Slice Lab is a Managed File Transfer tool within the broader Data Protection category. It is used by security professionals for managed file transfer capabilities and can be compared against 15 similar tools.