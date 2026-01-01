OPSWAT MetaDefender Managed File Transfer (MFT) Logo

OPSWAT MetaDefender Managed File Transfer (MFT)

Secure file transfer platform with multi-engine malware scanning & CDR

Network Security
OPSWAT MetaDefender Managed File Transfer (MFT) Description

OPSWAT MetaDefender Managed File Transfer (MFT) is a secure file transfer solution that detects and neutralizes file-borne threats during file transfers between users and systems. The platform uses Metascan Multiscanning with up to 30 anti-malware engines, Deep CDR (Content Disarm and Reconstruction), and sandbox technology to protect against malware and zero-day file-based attacks. The solution provides end-to-end encryption using TLS 1.3 and AES-256 for data in transit and at rest. File integrity verification is performed through checksum algorithms to detect data tampering. The platform supports automated file transfer jobs with customizable file-routing logic based on conditions such as filename, file size, type, group membership, and Active Directory or Entra ID attributes. MetaDefender MFT includes a Transfer Policy framework for MFT-to-MFT transfers that synchronizes files between low-security and high-security environments based on predefined security and metadata criteria. The platform supports multiple file-sharing protocols including SFTP, SMB, and SharePoint Online for cross-network data transfer. The centralized admin console provides visibility into all file movements, user actions, and access logs with detailed audit trails. The solution offers REST API integrations for workflow automation and connects with CRM, ERP, SIEM, cloud storage (S3, Azure, GCP), network shares, and collaboration platforms. A Setup Wizard streamlines installation and configuration of roles, workflow rules, secure connectors, and automated jobs.

OPSWAT MetaDefender Managed File Transfer (MFT) is Secure file transfer platform with multi-engine malware scanning & CDR developed by OPSWAT. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with Automation, Compliance, Encryption.

