Managed cloud SFTP/FTP/FTPS server with automation, audit logging, and MFT.

Key features: Fully managed SFTP, FTP, FTPS, and WebDAV endpoints with no server provisioning or patching required, Multi-factor authentication enforced at the protocol layer for SFTP, FTP, FTPS, and WebDAV connections, Tamper-proof WORM audit log retained for 7+ years, exportable to SIEM, Per-user home folders with inherited permissions and automatic folder provisioning, File-triggered and scheduled workflow automations with retries and alerting

Shares 5 capabilities with Files.com for Celigo : Encryption, Workflow, SSH, MFT +1 more