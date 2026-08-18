Files.com Data Residency Description

Files.com Data Residency is a feature of the Files.com managed file transfer platform that allows organizations to control the geographic storage location of their files on a per-folder basis. It is designed to help organizations meet data sovereignty and compliance requirements such as GDPR and HIPAA by ensuring files are stored in specific jurisdictions. Key capabilities include: - Per-folder region assignment: Storage region is configured as a property of individual folders, not at the account level. - Hierarchical inheritance: A region set on a parent folder is automatically inherited by all subfolders unless explicitly overridden. - Multi-region support on a single account: Different folders can be assigned to different geographic regions while remaining under one unified site, user base, permissions model, and audit log. - Background file migration: When a folder's region is changed, existing files are migrated to the new region in the background without downtime or manual export/import. - Default region setting: A site-wide default region can be configured to ensure all files without a specific rule are stored in a chosen location. - Independent routing and storage: The geographic location of stored data and the network routing path for user connections are configured separately, allowing users in distant locations to connect via the nearest route while data remains in the required region. - Localization: The platform interface supports multiple languages including German, Spanish, French, Japanese, and Portuguese. - Custom branding: Share links and upload pages can be branded and displayed in the recipient's language. The product targets organizations operating across multiple countries that must comply with data residency regulations or contractual data-sovereignty clauses.