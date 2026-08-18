MFT platform feature for per-folder geographic data residency and compliance.
MFT platform feature for per-folder geographic data residency and compliance.
Files.com Data Residency is a feature of the Files.com managed file transfer platform that allows organizations to control the geographic storage location of their files on a per-folder basis. It is designed to help organizations meet data sovereignty and compliance requirements such as GDPR and HIPAA by ensuring files are stored in specific jurisdictions. Key capabilities include: - Per-folder region assignment: Storage region is configured as a property of individual folders, not at the account level. - Hierarchical inheritance: A region set on a parent folder is automatically inherited by all subfolders unless explicitly overridden. - Multi-region support on a single account: Different folders can be assigned to different geographic regions while remaining under one unified site, user base, permissions model, and audit log. - Background file migration: When a folder's region is changed, existing files are migrated to the new region in the background without downtime or manual export/import. - Default region setting: A site-wide default region can be configured to ensure all files without a specific rule are stored in a chosen location. - Independent routing and storage: The geographic location of stored data and the network routing path for user connections are configured separately, allowing users in distant locations to connect via the nearest route while data remains in the required region. - Localization: The platform interface supports multiple languages including German, Spanish, French, Japanese, and Portuguese. - Custom branding: Share links and upload pages can be branded and displayed in the recipient's language. The product targets organizations operating across multiple countries that must comply with data residency regulations or contractual data-sovereignty clauses.
Common questions about Files.com Data Residency including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Files.com Data Residency is MFT platform feature for per-folder geographic data residency and compliance, developed by Files.com. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with MFT, Managed File Transfer, GDPR.
Files.com Data Residency offers the following core capabilities:
Files.com Data Residency is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize data protection. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Files.com Data Residency is built for security teams handling MFT, Managed File Transfer, GDPR, Data Exfiltration. It supports workflows including per-folder geographic storage region assignment, hierarchical region inheritance across folder trees, multi-region storage on a single account and user base. Teams typically adopt Files.com Data Residency when they need to data protection capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/filescom-data-residency
Files.com Data Residency is a commercial Data Protection solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.files.com/data-residency or contact Files.com directly.
Popular alternatives to Files.com Data Residency include:
Compare all Files.com Data Residency alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/filescom-data-residency
Files.com Data Residency is for security teams and organizations that need MFT, Managed File Transfer, GDPR, Data Exfiltration, Encryption. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Data Protection tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/data-protection
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