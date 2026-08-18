Files.com for ADP Description

Files.com for ADP is a managed file transfer (MFT) platform configured specifically to serve as the stable SFTP endpoint for ADP payroll and HR file exchanges. It addresses the operational and security requirements of ADP's Automatic Export Service, which relies on flat-file transfers over SFTP with PGP encryption. Core function: - Acts as a permanent, stable SFTP endpoint that ADP can connect to via a Statement of Work, surviving infrastructure changes on the customer side - Handles PGP/GPG encryption and decryption of files in transit using ADP's public key and the customer's private key, managed through a built-in GPG Key Manager - Automates file delivery within ADP's strict processing windows, enforcing naming conventions and retrying on failure File flows supported: - Payroll file delivery (header-based CSV and tab-separated formats) encrypted under ADP's PGP key - Benefits, leave-of-absence, and demographic HR feed transfers - Inbound ADP report delivery via email-to-folder bridging (email inbox addresses convert emailed ADP reports into files accessible via SFTP) Security and compliance features: - On-premise Agent for outbound-only transfers, keeping unencrypted data off cloud infrastructure without requiring firewall changes - Scoped credentials per feed (least privilege), so each integration (payroll, benefits, HR) uses isolated service accounts and folders - Full audit log recording delivery, pickup, encryption events, and retries with timestamps The platform is used by organizations running ADP Workforce Now to automate and secure recurring payroll and HR file exchanges without relying on manual tools like WinSCP or ad hoc SFTP sessions.