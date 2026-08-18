MFT platform providing a secure, stable SFTP endpoint for ADP payroll/HR file exchanges.
MFT platform providing a secure, stable SFTP endpoint for ADP payroll/HR file exchanges.
Files.com for ADP is a managed file transfer (MFT) platform configured specifically to serve as the stable SFTP endpoint for ADP payroll and HR file exchanges. It addresses the operational and security requirements of ADP's Automatic Export Service, which relies on flat-file transfers over SFTP with PGP encryption. Core function: - Acts as a permanent, stable SFTP endpoint that ADP can connect to via a Statement of Work, surviving infrastructure changes on the customer side - Handles PGP/GPG encryption and decryption of files in transit using ADP's public key and the customer's private key, managed through a built-in GPG Key Manager - Automates file delivery within ADP's strict processing windows, enforcing naming conventions and retrying on failure File flows supported: - Payroll file delivery (header-based CSV and tab-separated formats) encrypted under ADP's PGP key - Benefits, leave-of-absence, and demographic HR feed transfers - Inbound ADP report delivery via email-to-folder bridging (email inbox addresses convert emailed ADP reports into files accessible via SFTP) Security and compliance features: - On-premise Agent for outbound-only transfers, keeping unencrypted data off cloud infrastructure without requiring firewall changes - Scoped credentials per feed (least privilege), so each integration (payroll, benefits, HR) uses isolated service accounts and folders - Full audit log recording delivery, pickup, encryption events, and retries with timestamps The platform is used by organizations running ADP Workforce Now to automate and secure recurring payroll and HR file exchanges without relying on manual tools like WinSCP or ad hoc SFTP sessions.
Common questions about Files.com for ADP including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Files.com for ADP is MFT platform providing a secure, stable SFTP endpoint for ADP payroll/HR file exchanges, developed by Files.com. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with MFT, Managed File Transfer, SSH.
Files.com for ADP offers the following core capabilities:
Files.com for ADP integrates natively with ADP, ADP Workforce Now, ADP Automatic Export Service, AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft. Integration support lets security teams connect Files.com for ADP to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Files.com for ADP is deployed as a hybrid solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize data protection. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Files.com for ADP is built for security teams handling MFT, Managed File Transfer, SSH, Encryption. It supports workflows including stable sftp endpoint for adp automatic export service integration, pgp/gpg encryption and decryption with managed key store (gpg key manager), automated file delivery with adp naming convention enforcement and retry logic. Teams typically adopt Files.com for ADP when they need to data protection capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/filescom-for-adp
Files.com for ADP is a commercial Data Protection solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.files.com/use-with/adp or contact Files.com directly.
Popular alternatives to Files.com for ADP include:
Compare all Files.com for ADP alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/filescom-for-adp
Files.com for ADP is for security teams and organizations that need MFT, Managed File Transfer, SSH, Encryption, Workflow. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Data Protection tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/data-protection
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