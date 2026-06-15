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Managed File Transfer (MFT) platforms move sensitive files between organizations, applications, and trading partners with the controls raw FTP, SFTP, and email attachments never had: encryption in transit and at rest, granular access policies, automated scheduling, and a full audit trail of who sent what, where, and when. For CISOs, the value is governance and accountability, not just transport. If your business runs on B2B data exchange with banks, payers, suppliers, or regulators, MFT is how you keep those flows auditable and defensible. The tools here range from gateway-style platforms with content disarm and threat scanning to broader secure-exchange suites that also handle email, forms, and large-file sharing.
We cover 8 Managed File Transfer tools, 0 free and 8 commercial.
Accuracy and depth improve over time. Last reviewed Jun 2026. Is something off? Reach out.
Secure AS4/email communication platform for German energy market compliance.
SSH server for secure file transfer & encrypted comms on IBM z/OS mainframes.
Antivirus & data classification for files transferred into AWS S3/EFS via Transfer Family.
Secure MFT with CDR malware protection for file transfers and storage
Secure managed file transfer platform for automated data exchange workflows
Platform for managing cybersecurity risk and regulatory compliance
Secure file transfer platform with multi-engine malware scanning & CDR
Unified platform for secure data exchange across email, file sharing, MFT, and AI
Common questions about Managed File Transfer tools, selection guides, pricing, and comparisons.
Managed File Transfer is software that automates and secures the movement of files between systems, partners, and people. Unlike plain FTP or SFTP scripts, MFT adds centralized policy, encryption, scheduling, delivery guarantees, and detailed audit logging. It turns ad hoc file movement into a governed, monitored process you can prove to auditors and recover when a transfer fails.
SFTP is a protocol; MFT is a managed system that can speak SFTP, FTPS, AS2, HTTPS, and more while layering policy, automation, and audit on top. Consumer-style sync and sharing tools optimize for human collaboration and lack partner onboarding, scheduled batch jobs, non-repudiation, and the compliance reporting B2B and regulated workflows demand. MFT is built for repeatable, accountable machine-to-machine and partner exchange.
Start with the protocols and partners you must support, then weigh deployment model (on-prem, cloud, or hybrid), encryption and key management, audit depth, and how transfers integrate with your existing automation. Check whether content is scanned or sanitized before delivery, how high availability and failover work, and which compliance frameworks the vendor maps to. Match the platform's breadth to your real exchange patterns rather than buying the largest suite by default.
You can stand up SFTP servers and scripts cheaply, and for a handful of internal transfers that may be enough. The case for a commercial MFT platform grows with partner count, regulatory exposure, and the cost of a failed or unaudited transfer. Once you need partner onboarding, retry logic, non-repudiation, centralized key rotation, and audit-ready reporting, maintaining that yourself usually costs more than it saves.
MFT closes the gaps that make plain file transfer dangerous: unencrypted data in transit, credentials hard-coded in scripts, no record of what was sent, and files that carry malware into partner systems. Platforms enforce encryption and access policy centrally, log every action for forensics and compliance, and many scan or disarm content before delivery so a poisoned file does not propagate across your trading network.