Managed File Transfer (MFT) platforms move sensitive files between organizations, applications, and trading partners with the controls raw FTP, SFTP, and email attachments never had: encryption in transit and at rest, granular access policies, automated scheduling, and a full audit trail of who sent what, where, and when. For CISOs, the value is governance and accountability, not just transport. If your business runs on B2B data exchange with banks, payers, suppliers, or regulators, MFT is how you keep those flows auditable and defensible. The tools here range from gateway-style platforms with content disarm and threat scanning to broader secure-exchange suites that also handle email, forms, and large-file sharing.

The most comprehensive Managed File Transfer directory . Filter by use case, pricing, or specialization, and compare tools side by side to find the right fit. Independent and vendor-neutral: we never sell rankings.

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We cover 8 Managed File Transfer tools , 0 free and 8 commercial.

Accuracy and depth improve over time. Last reviewed Jun 2026 . Is something off? Reach out.