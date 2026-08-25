Z1 SecureHub Description

Z1 SecureHub is an on-premises managed file transfer (MFT) solution designed for secure, encrypted exchange of large files between organizations and external parties over the internet. Key functional areas: - File Encryption & Transfer: Encrypts files of any format and size for secure transmission over HTTPS. Supports sending and receiving large files including graphics, engineering plans, videos, and databases containing personal data. - User Management: Provides a web-based interface for both internal employees and external users. No training is required for end users. Supports bulk user import, manual user creation, and LDAP synchronization for automated user management. - Administration & Monitoring: A web-based admin interface provides full configuration control, detailed activity monitoring, and access to log files. Logs support GDPR compliance documentation. - Compliance: Designed to meet EU GDPR (DS-GVO), NIS2, and KRITIS requirements. Operates without backdoors and keeps data under the operator's control. - Integration: Includes an ICAP interface for connecting content inspection tools such as DLP and antivirus solutions. Offers an API for programmatic integration. Suitable for MSSP deployment. - Deployment: Delivered as a virtual appliance compatible with multiple hypervisors and cloud platforms. Supports connection to additional cloud or on-premises storage systems. The solution targets enterprises of all sizes across sectors including retail, law enforcement, engineering, finance, pharma, and public transport.