On-premises MFT solution for encrypted large file exchange with GDPR compliance.
On-premises MFT solution for encrypted large file exchange with GDPR compliance.
Z1 SecureHub is a Managed File Transfer product by Zertificon Solutions GmbH. It is deployed as on-premises software. Pricing is commercial (price not published).
Z1 SecureHub is an on-premises managed file transfer (MFT) solution designed for secure, encrypted exchange of large files between organizations and external parties over the internet. Key functional areas: - File Encryption & Transfer: Encrypts files of any format and size for secure transmission over HTTPS. Supports sending and receiving large files including graphics, engineering plans, videos, and databases containing personal data. - User Management: Provides a web-based interface for both internal employees and external users. No training is required for end users. Supports bulk user import, manual user creation, and LDAP synchronization for automated user management. - Administration & Monitoring: A web-based admin interface provides full configuration control, detailed activity monitoring, and access to log files. Logs support GDPR compliance documentation. - Compliance: Designed to meet EU GDPR (DS-GVO), NIS2, and KRITIS requirements. Operates without backdoors and keeps data under the operator's control. - Integration: Includes an ICAP interface for connecting content inspection tools such as DLP and antivirus solutions. Offers an API for programmatic integration. Suitable for MSSP deployment. - Deployment: Delivered as a virtual appliance compatible with multiple hypervisors and cloud platforms. Supports connection to additional cloud or on-premises storage systems. The solution targets enterprises of all sizes across sectors including retail, law enforcement, engineering, finance, pharma, and public transport.
Common questions about Z1 SecureHub including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Z1 SecureHub is On-premises MFT solution for encrypted large file exchange with GDPR compliance, developed by Zertificon Solutions GmbH. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with MFT, Managed File Transfer, Encryption.
Z1 SecureHub offers the following core capabilities:
Z1 SecureHub integrates natively with VMware, Microsoft Hyper-V, Citrix XenServer, Proxmox, Nutanix, Hetzner, IONOS, Microsoft Azure, LDAP. Integration support lets security teams connect Z1 SecureHub to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Z1 SecureHub is deployed as a on-premises solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize data protection. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Z1 SecureHub is built for security teams handling MFT, Managed File Transfer, Encryption, GDPR. It supports workflows including encrypted large file transfer over https, on-premises virtual appliance deployment, web-based admin interface with monitoring and logging. Teams typically adopt Z1 SecureHub when they need to data protection capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/z1-securehub
Z1 SecureHub is a commercial Data Protection solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.zertificon.com/en/secure-large-file-transfer or contact Zertificon Solutions GmbH directly.
Popular alternatives to Z1 SecureHub include:
Compare all Z1 SecureHub alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/z1-securehub
Z1 SecureHub is for security teams and organizations that need MFT, Managed File Transfer, Encryption, GDPR, HTTPS. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Data Protection tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/data-protection
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