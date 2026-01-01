Kiteworks Cybersecurity Risk Management Description

Kiteworks Cybersecurity Risk Management is a platform designed to help organizations manage cybersecurity risks and maintain regulatory compliance when exchanging sensitive data. The platform addresses data security challenges across multiple communication channels including email, file sharing, and file transfer. The platform provides capabilities for managing data governance, third-party access risks, and compliance with various regulatory frameworks. It supports compliance requirements for standards including CMMC, GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI. The platform includes managed file transfer functionality, secure email capabilities, and secure file sharing features. It offers data security posture management (DSPM) capabilities and integrates with SIEM and DLP systems for unified data protection. Kiteworks addresses risks associated with AI systems and provides controls for AI governance. The platform includes digital rights management features and supports organizations in managing third-party risk, particularly in manufacturing and defense contractor environments. The platform is designed to provide visibility and control over sensitive data exchanges between people, machines, and systems. It offers deployment options across cloud environments and includes monitoring capabilities for tracking data security posture.