Cloud-native MFT platform with multi-protocol support, automation, and audit logging.
Cloud-native MFT platform with multi-protocol support, automation, and audit logging.
Files.com is a cloud-native managed file transfer and secure file workflow platform designed for organizations that need to move, manage, and audit files across systems and partners. The platform provides a single endpoint supporting multiple file transfer protocols simultaneously, including SFTP, FTPS, FTP, WebDAV, and an S3-compatible API. This allows organizations to consolidate file transfer infrastructure without requiring changes to existing client configurations or storage backends. Key operational characteristics: - Cloud-managed service: No on-premises server or appliance is required. The platform is maintained and updated by Files.com, removing patch management responsibilities from the customer. - Agent-based connectivity: The Files.com Agent installs at any site and establishes outbound HTTPS connections only. This eliminates the need for inbound firewall rules, DMZ configurations, or VPN tunnels to connect on-premises storage or systems. - No-code workflow automation: File movement, transformation, and routing can be configured through automated workflows triggered on file arrival, replacing manual scripts or scheduled tasks. - Audit and compliance logging: Every file action and API call is recorded in an immutable audit trail that can be exported to a SIEM. This supports compliance and forensic investigation requirements. - Storage agnostic: The platform can sit in front of existing storage infrastructure, acting as a protocol and access layer rather than requiring data migration. The platform is used across regulated industries including banking, healthcare, and government. Files.com reports 4,000+ customer organizations and over 15 years of production operation.
Common questions about Files.com Card Slice Lab including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Files.com Card Slice Lab is Cloud-native MFT platform with multi-protocol support, automation, and audit logging, developed by Files.com. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with MFT, Managed File Transfer, Encryption.
Files.com Card Slice Lab offers the following core capabilities:
Files.com Card Slice Lab integrates natively with SIEM. Integration support lets security teams connect Files.com Card Slice Lab to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Files.com Card Slice Lab is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize data protection. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Files.com Card Slice Lab is built for security teams handling MFT, Managed File Transfer, Encryption, Workflow. It supports workflows including multi-protocol support: sftp, ftps, ftp, webdav, and s3-compatible endpoint, cloud-managed service with no on-premises server or appliance required, outbound-only https agent for firewall-friendly site connectivity. Teams typically adopt Files.com Card Slice Lab when they need to data protection capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/filescom-card-slice-lab
Files.com Card Slice Lab is a commercial Data Protection solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.files.com/card-slice-lab or contact Files.com directly.
Popular alternatives to Files.com Card Slice Lab include:
Compare all Files.com Card Slice Lab alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/filescom-card-slice-lab
Files.com Card Slice Lab is for security teams and organizations that need MFT, Managed File Transfer, Encryption, Workflow, Log Management. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Data Protection tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/data-protection
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