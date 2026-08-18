Files.com Card Slice Lab Description

Files.com is a cloud-native managed file transfer and secure file workflow platform designed for organizations that need to move, manage, and audit files across systems and partners. The platform provides a single endpoint supporting multiple file transfer protocols simultaneously, including SFTP, FTPS, FTP, WebDAV, and an S3-compatible API. This allows organizations to consolidate file transfer infrastructure without requiring changes to existing client configurations or storage backends. Key operational characteristics: - Cloud-managed service: No on-premises server or appliance is required. The platform is maintained and updated by Files.com, removing patch management responsibilities from the customer. - Agent-based connectivity: The Files.com Agent installs at any site and establishes outbound HTTPS connections only. This eliminates the need for inbound firewall rules, DMZ configurations, or VPN tunnels to connect on-premises storage or systems. - No-code workflow automation: File movement, transformation, and routing can be configured through automated workflows triggered on file arrival, replacing manual scripts or scheduled tasks. - Audit and compliance logging: Every file action and API call is recorded in an immutable audit trail that can be exported to a SIEM. This supports compliance and forensic investigation requirements. - Storage agnostic: The platform can sit in front of existing storage infrastructure, acting as a protocol and access layer rather than requiring data migration. The platform is used across regulated industries including banking, healthcare, and government. Files.com reports 4,000+ customer organizations and over 15 years of production operation.