MFT platform archiving 8x8 call recordings with retention & audit controls.
MFT platform archiving 8x8 call recordings with retention & audit controls.
Files.com for 8x8 is a managed file transfer and archiving solution that integrates with the 8x8 contact center platform to automate the collection, retention, and governed access of call recordings and related operational files. Core function: - Connects to 8x8 via SFTP to pull call recordings on a scheduled daily basis, ensuring recordings are captured before 8x8's default 10-day storage window expires - Stores collected recordings in a long-term archive with configurable retention policies (e.g., 6 or 10 years) to meet regulatory obligations such as CMS Medicare, finance, and insurance rules Key capabilities: - Scheduled SFTP sync pulls recordings from 8x8 automatically, with retry logic on failed pulls - Retention policies enforce per-recording hold durations based on applicable compliance rules - Automations organize recordings by date, queue, or line of business as they arrive - Delivery monitoring tracks the daily collection cadence and alerts when a day passes without recordings arriving - Collected recordings can be routed into customer-owned cloud storage (AWS S3, Azure, Wasabi) with Files.com acting as a governed access layer - Per-folder permissions scope access for QA, compliance, and legal teams - SSO integration carries user identity into the platform - Every file access, playback, and download is logged in an audit trail - Data residency options across eight global regions allow recordings to remain in-region (UK, EU, Canada, etc.) - No server infrastructure required on the customer side; no code or agents installed in 8x8 The solution addresses the gap between 8x8's short default recording retention window and the multi-year retention requirements imposed by regulatory frameworks, providing automated collection, structured archiving, and auditable access without requiring custom infrastructure.
Common questions about Files.com for 8x8 including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Files.com for 8x8 is MFT platform archiving 8x8 call recordings with retention & audit controls, developed by Files.com. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with MFT, Managed File Transfer, Encryption.
Files.com for 8x8 offers the following core capabilities:
Files.com for 8x8 integrates natively with 8x8, AWS S3, Microsoft Azure, Wasabi. Integration support lets security teams connect Files.com for 8x8 to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Files.com for 8x8 is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize data protection. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Files.com for 8x8 is built for security teams handling MFT, Managed File Transfer, Encryption, SSO. It supports workflows including scheduled sftp sync to collect 8x8 call recordings daily with retry logic, configurable retention policies enforcing multi-year hold durations per regulatory obligation, automated file organization by date, queue, or line of business on ingestion. Teams typically adopt Files.com for 8x8 when they need to data protection capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/filescom-for-8x8
Files.com for 8x8 is a commercial Data Protection solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.files.com/use-with/8x8 or contact Files.com directly.
Popular alternatives to Files.com for 8x8 include:
Compare all Files.com for 8x8 alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/filescom-for-8x8
Files.com for 8x8 is for security teams and organizations that need MFT, Managed File Transfer, Encryption, SSO, S3. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Data Protection tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/data-protection
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