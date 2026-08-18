Files.com for 8x8 Description

Files.com for 8x8 is a managed file transfer and archiving solution that integrates with the 8x8 contact center platform to automate the collection, retention, and governed access of call recordings and related operational files. Core function: - Connects to 8x8 via SFTP to pull call recordings on a scheduled daily basis, ensuring recordings are captured before 8x8's default 10-day storage window expires - Stores collected recordings in a long-term archive with configurable retention policies (e.g., 6 or 10 years) to meet regulatory obligations such as CMS Medicare, finance, and insurance rules Key capabilities: - Scheduled SFTP sync pulls recordings from 8x8 automatically, with retry logic on failed pulls - Retention policies enforce per-recording hold durations based on applicable compliance rules - Automations organize recordings by date, queue, or line of business as they arrive - Delivery monitoring tracks the daily collection cadence and alerts when a day passes without recordings arriving - Collected recordings can be routed into customer-owned cloud storage (AWS S3, Azure, Wasabi) with Files.com acting as a governed access layer - Per-folder permissions scope access for QA, compliance, and legal teams - SSO integration carries user identity into the platform - Every file access, playback, and download is logged in an audit trail - Data residency options across eight global regions allow recordings to remain in-region (UK, EU, Canada, etc.) - No server infrastructure required on the customer side; no code or agents installed in 8x8 The solution addresses the gap between 8x8's short default recording retention window and the multi-year retention requirements imposed by regulatory frameworks, providing automated collection, structured archiving, and auditable access without requiring custom infrastructure.