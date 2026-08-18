Files.com for Celigo Description

Files.com for Celigo is a managed file transfer platform that serves as the file layer for Celigo integrator.io integration flows. It provides a managed SFTP/FTP endpoint that Celigo flows connect to, handling the file-side complexity of B2B integrations so that Celigo can focus on record-level field mapping. Core function: - Acts as a permanent, managed SFTP/FTPS/AS2/FTP endpoint that Celigo flows read from and write to - Handles partner onboarding, PGP encryption/decryption, file transformation, and delivery monitoring as platform-level configuration rather than per-flow logic File protocol support: - Accepts inbound files from counterparties over SFTP, FTPS, AS2, or browser upload - Provides a single clean staging folder for Celigo flows to poll, abstracting away partner-specific protocol quirks PGP key management: - Manages PGP/GPG encryption and decryption as folder-level settings - Centralizes key management for all counterparties rather than requiring per-connection key configuration in Celigo File transformation and automation: - Supports file renaming, splitting, format conversion, and routing via Automations and TransformScript - Keeps transformation logic off the Celigo flow layer Partner onboarding: - Each counterparty gets its own scoped folder with isolated credentials - Supports multiple inbound protocols per partner without exposing protocol differences to the integration flow Delivery monitoring: - Monitors expected file arrival windows and alerts when a file does not arrive within the expected timeframe - Addresses the gap where a polling flow reports no error when an expected file is simply missing Audit and access control: - Provides a single audit trail across all flows, scheduled feeds, and counterparties - Supports per-integration service users scoped to specific folders for credential isolation Webhook support: - Fires webhooks on file upload events to trigger downstream processing immediately rather than waiting for polling intervals