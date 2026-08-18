MFT platform providing a managed file layer for Celigo integrator.io flows.
MFT platform providing a managed file layer for Celigo integrator.io flows.
Files.com for Celigo is a managed file transfer platform that serves as the file layer for Celigo integrator.io integration flows. It provides a managed SFTP/FTP endpoint that Celigo flows connect to, handling the file-side complexity of B2B integrations so that Celigo can focus on record-level field mapping. Core function: - Acts as a permanent, managed SFTP/FTPS/AS2/FTP endpoint that Celigo flows read from and write to - Handles partner onboarding, PGP encryption/decryption, file transformation, and delivery monitoring as platform-level configuration rather than per-flow logic File protocol support: - Accepts inbound files from counterparties over SFTP, FTPS, AS2, or browser upload - Provides a single clean staging folder for Celigo flows to poll, abstracting away partner-specific protocol quirks PGP key management: - Manages PGP/GPG encryption and decryption as folder-level settings - Centralizes key management for all counterparties rather than requiring per-connection key configuration in Celigo File transformation and automation: - Supports file renaming, splitting, format conversion, and routing via Automations and TransformScript - Keeps transformation logic off the Celigo flow layer Partner onboarding: - Each counterparty gets its own scoped folder with isolated credentials - Supports multiple inbound protocols per partner without exposing protocol differences to the integration flow Delivery monitoring: - Monitors expected file arrival windows and alerts when a file does not arrive within the expected timeframe - Addresses the gap where a polling flow reports no error when an expected file is simply missing Audit and access control: - Provides a single audit trail across all flows, scheduled feeds, and counterparties - Supports per-integration service users scoped to specific folders for credential isolation Webhook support: - Fires webhooks on file upload events to trigger downstream processing immediately rather than waiting for polling intervals
Common questions about Files.com for Celigo including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Files.com for Celigo is MFT platform providing a managed file layer for Celigo integrator.io flows, developed by Files.com. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with MFT, Managed File Transfer, SSH.
Files.com for Celigo offers the following core capabilities:
Files.com for Celigo integrates natively with Celigo integrator.io, NetSuite, FIS, AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft. Integration support lets security teams connect Files.com for Celigo to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Files.com for Celigo is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize data protection. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Files.com for Celigo is built for security teams handling MFT, Managed File Transfer, SSH, Encryption. It supports workflows including managed sftp/ftps/ftp/as2 endpoint for celigo flows, partner onboarding with scoped folders per counterparty, centralized pgp/gpg key management at folder level. Teams typically adopt Files.com for Celigo when they need to data protection capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/filescom-for-celigo
Files.com for Celigo is a commercial Data Protection solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.files.com/use-with/celigo or contact Files.com directly.
Popular alternatives to Files.com for Celigo include:
Compare all Files.com for Celigo alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/filescom-for-celigo
Files.com for Celigo is for security teams and organizations that need MFT, Managed File Transfer, SSH, Encryption, Workflow. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Data Protection tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/data-protection
Head-to-head feature, pricing, and rating breakdowns.
Managed cloud SFTP/FTP/FTPS server with automation, audit logging, and MFT.
MFT platform providing a secure, stable SFTP endpoint for ADP payroll/HR file exchanges.
Cloud-native MFT platform for phased migration off legacy MFT systems.
Cloud-native MFT platform with multi-protocol support, automation, and audit logging.
MFT platform archiving 8x8 call recordings with retention & audit controls.