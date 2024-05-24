Sasa Software GateScanner Security Dome Logo

Sasa Software GateScanner Security Dome

by Sasa Software

Secure MFT with CDR malware protection for file transfers and storage

Threat Management Commercial
Hybrid|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
AptRansomwareRest ApiBrowser Security
Visit website
Compare
Compare
0
Explore Threat Management8 AlternativesCompareStacksMarket MapExplore All Tools
MCPThe entire cybersecurity market, one prompt awayTry MCP Access

Sasa Software GateScanner Security Dome Description

GateScanner Security Dome is a secure managed file transfer solution with built-in Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) technology for malware protection. The platform addresses file sharing security risks with clients, partners, and supply chains by blocking undetectable malware including zero-day attacks, ransomware, and APT threats. The solution provides a web-based file transfer and storage system with CDR file sanitization capabilities. It supports multi-tenant and multi-domain deployments, handles large file transfers, and includes automated file transfer functionality. The platform offers cloud connectivity options and can be deployed on-premises or in private/public cloud environments. GateScanner Security Dome includes portable media (USB) security features, secure web downloads for Chrome and Edge browsers, and REST API implementation for integration. The solution provides basic file redaction capabilities for data loss prevention and includes an Outlook integration add-in for email workflows. The CDR technology is designed to detect and block signatureless and morphing malware that may evade traditional NextGen and AI-based detection tools. The platform combines file transfer capabilities with digital vault storage functionality, providing centralized file security management through a web-based dashboard interface.

Sasa Software GateScanner Security Dome FAQ

Common questions about Sasa Software GateScanner Security Dome including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Sasa Software GateScanner Security Dome is Secure MFT with CDR malware protection for file transfers and storage developed by Sasa Software. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with APT, Ransomware, REST API.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Push Security Logo
Push Security
Zero Trust
CybersecRadars Logo
CybersecRadars
Threat Management
Hudson Rock Logo
Hudson Rock
Threat Management
Get Featured

ALTERNATIVES

INLYSE Malware.AI Logo
INLYSE Malware.AI

Visual AI-based malware detection converting files to images for analysis

0
OPSWAT MetaDefender Logo
OPSWAT MetaDefender

Multi-layered threat prevention platform for IT/OT environments

0
odix CDR API Logo
odix CDR API

CDR API for file sanitization via Content Disarm & Reconstruction

0
Antiy Labs PTA Logo
Antiy Labs PTA

APT-focused file threat analysis system using dynamic & static detection.

0
ScoutDNS Threat Protection Logo
ScoutDNS Threat Protection

DNS-layer threat protection blocking malware, phishing, and DNS attacks

0

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow
Vulnerability Assessment
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence
Threat Intelligence Platforms
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform
AI Red Teaming
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo
Fabric Platform by BlackStork
Security Information and Event Management
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
524
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
413
Managed Detection and Response
Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services that provide 24/7 threat monitoring, detection, and response capabilities managed by security experts.
299
Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On
Multi-factor authentication (MFA) and single sign-on (SSO) solutions for secure user authentication and access control.
296
Identity Governance and Administration
Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) platforms for identity lifecycle management, access governance, role management, and compliance reporting.
289
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox