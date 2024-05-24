Sasa Software GateScanner Security Dome Description

GateScanner Security Dome is a secure managed file transfer solution with built-in Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) technology for malware protection. The platform addresses file sharing security risks with clients, partners, and supply chains by blocking undetectable malware including zero-day attacks, ransomware, and APT threats. The solution provides a web-based file transfer and storage system with CDR file sanitization capabilities. It supports multi-tenant and multi-domain deployments, handles large file transfers, and includes automated file transfer functionality. The platform offers cloud connectivity options and can be deployed on-premises or in private/public cloud environments. GateScanner Security Dome includes portable media (USB) security features, secure web downloads for Chrome and Edge browsers, and REST API implementation for integration. The solution provides basic file redaction capabilities for data loss prevention and includes an Outlook integration add-in for email workflows. The CDR technology is designed to detect and block signatureless and morphing malware that may evade traditional NextGen and AI-based detection tools. The platform combines file transfer capabilities with digital vault storage functionality, providing centralized file security management through a web-based dashboard interface.