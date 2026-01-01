Best Files.com Cloud SFTP Alternatives & Competitors in 2026 Top picks: Files.com for ADP, Files.com for Celigo, Files.com Card Slice Lab — plus 12 more compared. Data Protection

Evaluating Files.com Cloud SFTP alternatives comes down to matching Data Protection capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.