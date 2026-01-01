Top picks: Grip Security Platform, Axonius SaaS Applications, Grip SaaS Security Platform — plus 35 more compared.Cloud Security
Evaluating Corma SaaS Management alternatives comes down to matching Cloud Security capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Corma SaaS Management is a commercial SSPM tool developed by Corma. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Grip Security Platform, Axonius SaaS Applications, Grip SaaS Security Platform, Reco Identity Access Governance, and Suridata SaaS Security Platform. All 38 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Corma SaaS Management, including their key features and shared capabilities.
SaaS security platform for discovering and managing SaaS identity risks.
SaaS visibility & risk mgmt platform for shadow IT & app governance
SaaS identity risk management platform for discovering and securing SaaS apps.
AI-powered identity and access governance platform for SaaS environments
SaaS security platform for managing misconfigurations and risks
Identity-based SaaS discovery, risk indexing, and access control platform.
Discovers and governs federated and unfederated SaaS apps for identity risk mgmt.
SaaS excessive privilege detection and remediation platform.
SaaS security platform for discovering and managing SaaS identity risks.
SaaS visibility & risk mgmt platform for shadow IT & app governance
SaaS identity risk management platform for discovering and securing SaaS apps.
AI-powered identity and access governance platform for SaaS environments
SaaS security platform for managing misconfigurations and risks
Identity-based SaaS discovery, risk indexing, and access control platform.
Discovers and governs federated and unfederated SaaS apps for identity risk mgmt.
SaaS excessive privilege detection and remediation platform.
Governs app-to-app SaaS data movement via integration visibility & control.
SaaS security posture management & compliance monitoring platform
AI-powered SaaS security platform for threat detection and alert management
SaaS security platform for posture mgmt, threat detection & access control
Security assessment tool for Google Workspace configurations and permissions
Automates SaaS compliance tracking, gap detection, and audit reporting.
Optimizes Microsoft E3/E5 security configs using real-world attack data.
SaaS security platform for misconfigurations, identities, and threats
SaaS security platform for app discovery, posture mgmt, IAM, and threat detection
Monitors and remediates Microsoft 365 email security misconfigurations
Monitors and enforces SaaS app security settings and compliance policies
Rapid SaaS app integration platform for security visibility and management
Cloud data protection platform for SaaS apps with permission visibility
AI-driven platform to optimize, assess, and automate Mimecast email security controls.
M365 security dashboard consolidating risk signals in Guardian360 Lighthouse.
SaaS and AI security platform for posture mgmt, ITDR, and NHI governance.
MSP-focused tool automating M365 security policy enforcement and drift remediation.
MSP-focused platform for managing & securing clients' SaaS/M365 environments.
Automated Microsoft 365 security configuration management and remediation tool
SSPM solution for Google Workspace managing misconfigurations and app risks
Data governance & insider risk management platform for Google Workspace.
Automates Microsoft 365 security policy application across multi-tenant MSP envs.
Continuous SaaS security monitoring with automated threat remediation for IT teams.
M365 cloud security posture mgmt with config monitoring & drift detection
Continuous M365 security monitoring for misconfigurations and risks
MSP-focused SaaS security assessment tool to identify risks in SaaS apps.
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Corma SaaS Management.
The most popular alternatives to Corma SaaS Management include Grip Security Platform, Axonius SaaS Applications, Grip SaaS Security Platform, Reco Identity Access Governance, and Suridata SaaS Security Platform. These SSPM tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 38 alternatives to Corma SaaS Management listed on CybersecTools, all within the SSPM category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Corma SaaS Management is a commercial SSPM tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Corma SaaS Management is a SSPM tool within the broader Cloud Security category. It is used by security professionals for sspm capabilities and can be compared against 38 similar tools.