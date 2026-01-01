Reco Dynamic SaaS Security
SaaS security platform for app discovery, posture mgmt, IAM, and threat detection
Reco Dynamic SaaS Security
SaaS security platform for app discovery, posture mgmt, IAM, and threat detection
Reco Dynamic SaaS Security Description
Reco Dynamic SaaS Security is a platform designed to address security challenges across the SaaS application lifecycle. The product provides visibility into SaaS applications, including shadow SaaS, AI agents, and SaaS-to-SaaS connections. The platform includes several core capabilities: - Application discovery that tracks apps, users, and data flows across the SaaS environment - SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) for maintaining configuration compliance and security posture - Identity and access governance to enforce account security requirements and minimize access privileges - Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) with pre-built detection controls for data theft, account compromise, and configuration drift Reco supports over 220 SaaS applications and uses an App Factory engine to add support for new applications within 3-5 days. The platform employs a Knowledge Graph to process data and provide business context for security decisions. The product addresses five types of SaaS sprawl: app sprawl, AI sprawl, configuration sprawl, identity sprawl, and data sprawl. It provides automated response capabilities that integrate with existing security tools and includes hundreds of pre-built threat detection controls.
Reco Dynamic SaaS Security FAQ
Common questions about Reco Dynamic SaaS Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Reco Dynamic SaaS Security is SaaS security platform for app discovery, posture mgmt, IAM, and threat detection developed by Reco. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Security, Access Control, Cloud Security.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership