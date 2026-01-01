Reco Dynamic SaaS Security Description

Reco Dynamic SaaS Security is a platform designed to address security challenges across the SaaS application lifecycle. The product provides visibility into SaaS applications, including shadow SaaS, AI agents, and SaaS-to-SaaS connections. The platform includes several core capabilities: - Application discovery that tracks apps, users, and data flows across the SaaS environment - SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) for maintaining configuration compliance and security posture - Identity and access governance to enforce account security requirements and minimize access privileges - Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) with pre-built detection controls for data theft, account compromise, and configuration drift Reco supports over 220 SaaS applications and uses an App Factory engine to add support for new applications within 3-5 days. The platform employs a Knowledge Graph to process data and provide business context for security decisions. The product addresses five types of SaaS sprawl: app sprawl, AI sprawl, configuration sprawl, identity sprawl, and data sprawl. It provides automated response capabilities that integrate with existing security tools and includes hundreds of pre-built threat detection controls.