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SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) tools continuously monitor the configuration, permissions, and identity exposure of the SaaS applications your business runs on: Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, Salesforce, Workday, GitHub, Slack, and the long tail of apps employees connect on their own. They surface misconfigured admin settings, over-privileged accounts, dormant tokens, risky third-party OAuth grants, and missing MFA, then map those findings back to your control baseline. For a CISO governing dozens or hundreds of SaaS tenants without a person per app, this is the category that delivers one posture view and a path to fix what it finds. SSPM is distinct from CSPM, which covers IaaS and PaaS infrastructure like AWS and Azure, and from CASB, which sits inline to broker traffic and enforce DLP.
We cover 37 SSPM tools, 1 free and 36 commercial.
Accuracy and depth improve over time. Last reviewed Jun 2026. Is something off? Reach out.
MSP-focused platform for managing & securing clients' SaaS/M365 environments.
MSP-focused tool automating M365 security policy enforcement and drift remediation.
SaaS and AI security platform for posture mgmt, ITDR, and NHI governance.
Continuous SaaS security monitoring with automated threat remediation for IT teams.
Automates Microsoft 365 security policy application across multi-tenant MSP envs.
MSP-focused SaaS security assessment tool to identify risks in SaaS apps.
Optimizes Microsoft E3/E5 security configs using real-world attack data.
Governs app-to-app SaaS data movement via integration visibility & control.
SaaS excessive privilege detection and remediation platform.
Automates SaaS compliance tracking, gap detection, and audit reporting.
M365 security dashboard consolidating risk signals in Guardian360 Lighthouse.
Discovers and governs federated and unfederated SaaS apps for identity risk mgmt.
Identity-based SaaS discovery, risk indexing, and access control platform.
SaaS identity risk management platform for discovering and securing SaaS apps.
SaaS security platform for discovering and managing SaaS identity risks.
Data governance & insider risk management platform for Google Workspace.
AI-driven platform to optimize, assess, and automate Mimecast email security controls.
SaaS security platform for managing misconfigurations and risks
Continuous M365 security monitoring for misconfigurations and risks
SSPM solution for Google Workspace managing misconfigurations and app risks
Security assessment tool for Google Workspace configurations and permissions
Common questions about SSPM tools, selection guides, pricing, and comparisons.
SSPM is a category of tools that connect to your SaaS applications through their APIs to continuously assess security posture. They surface misconfigurations, over-privileged users, weak authentication, risky third-party integrations, and excessive data sharing across apps like Microsoft 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace, then help you remediate and stay aligned to a control baseline.
CSPM secures cloud infrastructure (IaaS and PaaS) like AWS, Azure, and GCP, checking things like open storage buckets and IAM policy. CASB sits inline or via API to broker SaaS traffic, enforce DLP, and control access. SSPM focuses specifically on the configuration, identity, and integration posture inside SaaS apps themselves. Many organizations run all three because they cover different layers.
Start with the apps that hold your sensitive data and confirm the tool has deep, API-native connectors for them rather than shallow coverage of a long app list. Then weigh OAuth and SaaS-to-SaaS governance, identity reconciliation across tenants, the quality of remediation workflows, and how cleanly findings map to frameworks like SOC 2 or CIS. Finally, check for overlap with CASB or CSPM tools you already run.
They cover adjacent layers but rarely go deep on SaaS posture. A CASB controls access and data flow; a CSPM watches infrastructure. Neither typically inventories every OAuth grant, reconciles entitlements across SaaS tenants, or benchmarks app settings against best practice the way a purpose-built SSPM does. If SaaS sprawl and third-party app risk are real concerns, a dedicated SSPM usually earns its place. Some platforms now bundle these capabilities.
Open-source coverage is thin and tends to be single-app posture scanners rather than multi-tenant platforms. Some vendors offer free tiers or assessments that scan one or two apps to demonstrate value. For ongoing monitoring across many SaaS tenants, with drift detection, identity correlation, and remediation, commercial tools are still where the depth lives. Scope and pricing models vary widely across the category.