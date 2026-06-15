SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) tools continuously monitor the configuration, permissions, and identity exposure of the SaaS applications your business runs on: Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, Salesforce, Workday, GitHub, Slack, and the long tail of apps employees connect on their own. They surface misconfigured admin settings, over-privileged accounts, dormant tokens, risky third-party OAuth grants, and missing MFA, then map those findings back to your control baseline. For a CISO governing dozens or hundreds of SaaS tenants without a person per app, this is the category that delivers one posture view and a path to fix what it finds. SSPM is distinct from CSPM, which covers IaaS and PaaS infrastructure like AWS and Azure, and from CASB, which sits inline to broker traffic and enforce DLP.

The most comprehensive SSPM directory . Filter by use case, pricing, or specialization, and compare tools side by side to find the right fit. Independent and vendor-neutral: we never sell rankings.

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We cover 37 SSPM tools , 1 free and 36 commercial.

Accuracy and depth improve over time. Last reviewed Jun 2026 . Is something off? Reach out.